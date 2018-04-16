Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp for Android Lets Users Download Deleted Media

 
, 16 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for Android Lets Users Download Deleted Media

Highlights

  • WhatsApp stores your media on servers even after you download them
  • New feature available on WhatsApp Android version 2.8.113
  • Users need to have the sender's message to download media files again

WhatsApp for Android has added some new features and bug fixes in its latest updates. Earlier, it fixed a timestamp issue found in the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.109. Now, the messaging app has introduced a new feature that lets users download deleted media files. Previously, when users deleted specific files sent over WhatsApp by going to the specific folder on the smartphone, they were not able to download it any more. But now the Facebook-owned messaging app enables you to download such files as well. Separately, a WhatsApp beta for Android update (v2.18.111) reportedly added the vCard indexing feature.

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp now allows users to download deleted media, such as images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, and documents, from its servers again. The report said that the feature was introduced in WhatsApp's recent updates between version 2.18.106 and 2.18.110. Gadgets 360 has been able to verify the new feature is currently available in the WhatsApp version 2.18.113 on Android. However, the app does not seem to let us download media files that are too old, instead, asking us to send a request to the sender to send the media again.

Interestingly, the new WhatsApp feature also means that the app stores users' media on its servers even after the files have been downloaded, the report said. Earlier, WhatsApp stored 'undownloaded' media files for 30 days and when a user downloaded them, the app used to delete it from the server. However, now, WhatsApp does not seem to delete the data from the server and that enables users to download it again if it was accidentally deleted.

It is worth noting that if you delete a media file from the folder in your smartphone, you need to have the message where the sender sent you the specific file, in order to be able to download it again.

This information comes amid criticism over data abuse by Facebook. However, WhatsApp had recently informed its users that their data and communications are secured with end-to-end encryption and nobody in between can read messages and listen to calls - not even WhatsApp itself.

whatsapp wabetainfo WhatsApp vCards

Getting to the vCard indexing feature spotted in WhatsApp beta (v2.18.111) for Android, now, if an unknown user sends you a message, and someone has already sent you a contact card (vCard) for this unknown sender earlier, you will receive an alert in the unknown user's chat asking if you want to view the original vCard in order to save it. You can discard it, if you'd prefer. We were not able to spot the feature, though WABetaInfo reported its existence.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Delete, WhatsApp Media, WhatsApp Download, WhatsApp Update
Flipkart to Announce Exclusive Smartphone Brand, Smartphone, and Value Added Service on April 17
Sega Mega Drive Mini Console Announced
Best AC deals
WhatsApp for Android Lets Users Download Deleted Media
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
IPL Merchandise Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, Video Reveals
  2. OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Black Shark, Google Home, and More News This Week
  3. WhatsApp Now Stores Media Files Even After You Download Them
  4. Flipkart to Announce Exclusive Smartphone Brand, Smartphone on Tuesday
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro to Go on Pre-Orders Today at 12pm for the First Time
  6. Vivo Y71 With 6-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  7. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea vs BSNL: Best Recharges Under Rs. 300
  8. BHIM App Introduces New Cashback Scheme for Customers, Merchants
  9. Elon Musk Admits Excessive Automation at Tesla Was a Mistake
  10. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.