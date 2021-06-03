WhatsApp has confirmed the rollout of several new features on its platform. This includes a new Disappearing Mode, a new View Once feature, and the anticipated multi-device support. These features were confirmed by none other than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart. They divulged this information through a unique WhatsApp chat with a renowned features tracker. Cathcart also offered hope on opening up iOS beta sign-ups and support for iPad devices in the future.

Popular WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo was invited into a unique group chat with Cathcart and Zuckerberg. The two executives confirmed in the chat that a new Disappearing Mode feature will be rolled out soon. This will, by default, turn on disappearing messages for all future chats and make the WhatsApp experience more ephemeral. Currently, users can turn on Disappearing Messages in groups and chats individually, but Disappearing Mode will enable it fully across chats and groups in the app.

Another feature that Zuckerberg confirmed through the conversation is ‘View Once' and it will enable users to send content and have it disappeared after the person sees it. With this enabled, the recipient can only open photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat.

Zuckerberg and Cathcart also confirmed multi-device support and said that testing for public beta users will roll out in a month or two. Zuckerberg explained that the feature took a while to develop as there were several challenges. For instance, he said, “It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync.” However, the company has managed to iron out all issues and says that users will soon be able to use same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without logging out from any of them.

Cathcart added that getting multi-device support right will enable WhatsApp to work on support for iPad as well. Furthermore, he added that WhatsApp will consider opening beta sign-ups for some more iOS users soon and that multi-device support will allow users to link up to 4 devices at once.