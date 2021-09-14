WhatsApp for Android is reportedly testing timer settings for its Disappearing messages feature. The instant messaging app owned by Facebook is currently working on Disappearing Mode and, as per a new report, it is working to let Android users set different timings for its ephemeral messages in its privacy. The latest update is reportedly spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.7. The company hasn't officially announced when it intends to make the timer feature live for all Android and iOS users.

The changes are reportedly spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.19.7, according to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. As per a shared screenshot, the default disappearing messages timer is available in the Disappearing messages section in the app's Privacy settings. Users can set a time limit for Disappearing messages — 90 days, 7 days, or 24 hours. There is an Off option too, in case users don't use the ephemeral messages feature. One the timer is enabled, WhatsApp chats would be deleted automatically after the selected duration.

The latest upcoming feature will be available as an extension to the existing Disappearing Messages feature that allows users to delete messages in selected individual and group chats after a preset period of seven days.

WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features and updates to provide a better user experience. A recent report suggested that WhatsApp is testing voice message transcription feature for iOS users. The new feature may reach both Android and iPhone users over time. At present, WhatsApp doesn't provide transcription of voice messages. There are instead third-party apps on both iOS and Android that say they can transcribe the messages you receive.

Earlier this year, the app introduced new animation for voice messages on iOS. Depending on the read receipt setting, WhatsApp can disable receipts for the voice messages The update comes with WhatsApp version 2.21.40, which brings minor tweaks.

