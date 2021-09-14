Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report

WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.19.7 is reported to have reference about the latest feature.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 September 2021 12:23 IST
WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report

WhatsApp may allow users to set a time frame for Disappearing Mode

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on Disappearing Mode
  • The new feature will let users send ephemeral messages
  • WhatsApp Disappearing Mode may come with timer settings

WhatsApp for Android is reportedly testing timer settings for its Disappearing messages feature. The instant messaging app owned by Facebook is currently working on Disappearing Mode and, as per a new report, it is working to let Android users set different timings for its ephemeral messages in its privacy. The latest update is reportedly spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.7. The company hasn't officially announced when it intends to make the timer feature live for all Android and iOS users.

The changes are reportedly spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.19.7, according to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. As per a shared screenshot, the default disappearing messages timer is available in the Disappearing messages section in the app's Privacy settings. Users can set a time limit for Disappearing messages — 90 days, 7 days, or 24 hours. There is an Off option too, in case users don't use the ephemeral messages feature. One the timer is enabled, WhatsApp chats would be deleted automatically after the selected duration.

The latest upcoming feature will be available as an extension to the existing Disappearing Messages feature that allows users to delete messages in selected individual and group chats after a preset period of seven days.

WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features and updates to provide a better user experience. A recent report suggested that WhatsApp is testing voice message transcription feature for iOS users. The new feature may reach both Android and iPhone users over time. At present, WhatsApp doesn't provide transcription of voice messages. There are instead third-party apps on both iOS and Android that say they can transcribe the messages you receive.

Earlier this year, the app introduced new animation for voice messages on iOS. Depending on the read receipt setting, WhatsApp can disable receipts for the voice messages The update comes with WhatsApp version 2.21.40, which brings minor tweaks.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Disappearing Mode, Disappearing Mode
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership

Related Stories

WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Is Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode
  4. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  5. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  6. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official
  8. Realme C25Y to Launch in India on September 16
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Is Launching on September 22 
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin’s Biggest Backer MicroStrategy Further Boosts Its Holdings by BTC 5,050
  2. Realme Band 2 Launch Date Set for September 15: Report
  3. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  4. Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Broadened by US Attorney General to Challenge Agreements With Third-Party Sellers
  5. WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Time Limit Settings Being Tested for Android Users: Report
  6. Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership
  7. The Batman ‘Penguin’ HBO Max Prequel Spin-Off Series in Development: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications
  9. Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com