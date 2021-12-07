Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Users Can Now Make Messages Disappear by Default After 24 Hours, 7 Days, or 90 Days: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Users Can Now Make Messages Disappear by Default After 24 Hours, 7 Days, or 90 Days: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp’s new disappearing message time limits via a Facebook post.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 7 December 2021 09:50 IST
WhatsApp Users Can Now Make Messages Disappear by Default After 24 Hours, 7 Days, or 90 Days: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta-owned WhatsApp said it's giving users more options for how long before a message is deleted

Highlights
  • Turning on disappearing messages by default won't affect existing chats
  • The new functionality was previously reported as being in development
  • WhatsApp said the new features are available now across all platforms

WhatsApp will be adding new functionality to its disappearing messages feature, which will let users set messages in a chat to automatically be deleted after a set period of time.

As announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages automatically for all their new one-on-one chats, so that all future messages will be automatically deleted from the service.

The Meta-owned messaging service also said it's giving users more options for how long before a message is deleted. When the feature first launched in November last year, users only had the option of having messages disappear after seven days.

Going forward, however, there will also be the option of deleting them after just 24 hours or 90 days. The new functionality was previously reported as being in development.

WhatsApp has noted that turning on disappearing messages by default won't affect existing chats. When you start a new one-on-one chat, a notice will appear to say that the disappearing messages feature is turned on, alongside a note that says it's on by default (so your contacts don't think it's anything personal). You also have the option of turning the setting off for individual chats.

Although the new default setting doesn't affect group chats, WhatsApp said it's added a new option when creating groups to let you enable the disappearing messages feature.

The company said the new features are available now across all platforms. Instructions for how to use them can be found in WhatsApp's FAQ page.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, WhatsApp
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement

Related Stories

WhatsApp Users Can Now Make Messages Disappear by Default After 24 Hours, 7 Days, or 90 Days: Mark Zuckerberg
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  3. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  6. Gmail Now Lets You Make Instant Calls on Mobile Devices Using Google Chat
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  9. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  10. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency in India: Proposed Bill Banning Crypto Payments Could Mean Jail for Violations, Document Shows
  2. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S India Launch Date Set for December 13
  3. Crypto Users in Australia Up By Over 10 Percent, Bitcoin Most Popular: Report
  4. Apple Leads as Global Wearables Shipments Grow 9.9 Percent in Q3 2021: IDC
  5. Moto Edge X30 Camera Samples, Under-Display Camera Teased Ahead Of December 9 Launch
  6. Fossils of Herd of 11 Dinosaurs Found in Italy
  7. PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More
  8. Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms
  9. Pixel Users Claim Phones Hacked While in Google Warranty Repair, Explicit Photos Stolen
  10. Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com