Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report

The option to set self-destructing messages in private chats was found in WhatsApp for Android beta versions.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 16 March 2020 10:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report

WhatsApp’s option to set self-destructing messages appears in beta versions 2.20.83 and 2.20.84

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may bring self-destructing messages option to its stable build
  • Its recent beta version provides certain expiry periods for messages
  • WhatsApp is speculated to bring the feature initially for group chats

Facebook-owned WhatsApp after launching the much-awaited 'Dark Mode' feature for its users is now reportedly working on a new feature that will delete messages automatically after a stipulated time as set by users. The feature is disabled by default, and can't yet be tried by users.

In two Android beta versions - 2.20.83 as well as 2.20.84 - of the WhatsApp, the option to set self-destructing messages in private chats was found and one can choose the expiry period of the messages between one hour, one day, one week, one month or one year, WABetaInfo reported on Saturday. As mentioned, the feature is disabled by default, and can't yet be accessed by users.

However, it is presently unknown that when the new feature will make it to the stable version, but it is an indication that the developers' team is working on the feature.

whatsapp disappearing messages screenshots wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to have self-destructing messages option in the works
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

According to a recent report, the feature will be initially available for group chats only and can be enabled by the group's administrators. Once enabled, the feature can be toggled in Contact Info or Group Settings.

Once available, the WhatsApp delete messages feature is expected to come with a toggle on/off button and users can choose a stipulated time -- an hour, a day, a week, a month or an year -- for the messages to automatically disappear.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Samsung Galaxy M21 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Indian Firms Struggling to Deal With Work From Home Scenario
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  4. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  5. Realme 6 Pro Review
  6. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will All Support 5G, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  8. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  9. Hotstar Pauses Weekly Disney+ Content Rollout in India
  10. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola Razr (2019) to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Apple Suspends Active Filming of All Apple TV+ Series Over Coronavirus: Report
  5. Coronavirus: Facebook Commits $20 Million to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
  6. GST Council Raises Tax on Mobile Phones to 18 Percent From 12 Percent
  7. Elon Musk Tells Staff Car Crashes Are Deadlier Than Coronavirus: Report
  8. Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Android 10 Rollout Begins in India, Users Report
  10. Jack Ma Donates 2 Million Masks for Coronavirus Crisis in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.