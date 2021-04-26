Photo Credit: WABetainfo
WhatsApp is now testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS, and Web/ desktop, as per a report. The instant messaging app already has an option that allows users to set a week's (7 days) time for disappearing messages. With this option, WhatsApp now competes with rival apps like Telegram that give users multiple options to choose from. Recently, WhatsApp was reportedly spotted testing a voice messages playback speed feature on the public beta channel. However, it was removed in the subsequent beta update.
As per a report by WABetainfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, WhatsApp will not replace the 7 days option and add the 24 hours option. The screenshot shared by the platform shows the 24 hours option in the section where users enable/ disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats.
WhatsApp earlier used to only let admins control Disappearing Messages. Recently, it released an update for iOS that allows all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. WhatsApp is also testing the ability to bring disappearing photos feature to both Android and iOS platforms.
Additionally, a report said that WhatsApp tested a voice messages playback speed feature on the public beta channel. It was enabled for a few users on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4 but was disabled with the release of a new WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.5 update the very next day.
