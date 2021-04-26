Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing 24 Hours Option for Disappearing Messages on Android, iOS, Web: Report

WhatsApp Testing 24 Hours Option for Disappearing Messages on Android, iOS, Web: Report

The new WhatsApp feature will be an addition to the already available 7 days option.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 April 2021 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: WABetainfo

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

WhatsApp is also testing disappearing photos feature for both Android and iOS

Highlights
  • WhatsApp 24 hours disappearing messages option is under testing
  • It will be rolled out in a future update
  • WhatsApp also testing a voice messages playback speed feature

WhatsApp is now testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS, and Web/ desktop, as per a report. The instant messaging app already has an option that allows users to set a week's (7 days) time for disappearing messages. With this option, WhatsApp now competes with rival apps like Telegram that give users multiple options to choose from. Recently, WhatsApp was reportedly spotted testing a voice messages playback speed feature on the public beta channel. However, it was removed in the subsequent beta update.

As per a report by WABetainfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, WhatsApp will not replace the 7 days option and add the 24 hours option. The screenshot shared by the platform shows the 24 hours option in the section where users enable/ disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats.

WhatsApp earlier used to only let admins control Disappearing Messages. Recently, it released an update for iOS that allows all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. WhatsApp is also testing the ability to bring disappearing photos feature to both Android and iOS platforms.

Additionally, a report said that WhatsApp tested a voice messages playback speed feature on the public beta channel. It was enabled for a few users on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4 but was disabled with the release of a new WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.5 update the very next day.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Web
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Elon Musk Set to Host Saturday Night Live With Miley Cyrus as Musical Guest
Captain America 4 in the Works With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Duo: Report


