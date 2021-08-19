Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing 90 Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android

WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.16 is expected to have some references about the new option.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 August 2021 11:29 IST
WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may provide users with 24 hour, seven days, and 90 days options for disappearing messages

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is found to expand its Disappearing Messages feature
  • It currently lets users make a message disappear after seven days
  • WhatsApp may also have a 24-hour option in development

WhatsApp is found to be testing a new option for its Disappearing Messages feature under which it would allow users to make messages in a particular chat auto-delete after 90 days. It could come alongside an option to automatically disappear messages after 24 hours that is also reportedly in the testing phase at this moment. WhatsApp originally introduced the Disappearing Messages feature in November last year, but it has so far allowed users to make new messages vanish only after seven days.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.16 has carried references for the option to disappear messages after 90 days. A screenshot has also been shared by WABetaInfo that suggests the 90 days option will come alongside the existing option to auto-delete messages after seven days.

WhatsApp also seems to have kept the 24-hour option in place that it has reportedly been testing for Android, iOS, and Web users for the last few months.

whatsapp disappearing messages 90 days option screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon let you choose from a list of time frames for its Disappearing Messages feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new disappearing messages option is expected to be currently under development and is not yet available even to the beta testers. However, it is likely to be a part of a future public release.

It is important to note that while the Disappearing Messages feature is meant to automatically delete the content of messages after a certain span of time, the recipients can still keep the message by forwarding it to a chat.

The messages set for disappearance can also be copied before they disappear. Similarly, a user can take a screenshot of the disappearing message to save its content before it vanishes. WhatsApp also says that it has made the feature specifically for users communicating with “trusted individuals.”

At the time of announcing the Disappearing Messages feature last year, WhatsApp hinted at its expansion from the default seven-day time frame. “We're starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about,” the company had said.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp brought a View Once feature to disappear photos and videos once they are viewed by recipients. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app also recently announced the anticipated ability to transfer chat history between iOS and Android devices. It is, however, currently limited to users moving between iPhone and Samsung devices.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, WhatsApp, Disappearing Messages
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Former Netflix Employees Charged With Insider Trading, Accused of Illegally Using Subscriber Growth Data

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  3. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  5. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  6. Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications Surface Online, May Launch Next Week
  7. Redmi 10 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. How to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS
  9. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  10. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Paid $55 Million for Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Team-Up: Report
  2. YouTube Search to Show Chapter Thumbnails, Better Recommendations for Translated Videos
  3. Elon Musk’s 'AI Day' Confronts Tough Questions About Tesla’s Technology
  4. WhatsApp Testing 90-Day Option for Disappearing Messages on Android
  5. Former Netflix Employees Charged With Insider Trading, Accused of Illegally Using Subscriber Growth Data
  6. T-Mobile Data Breach: US FCC to Investigate Personal Data Leak of 7.8 Million Customers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  8. Anthony Mackie Inks New Deal to Lead Captain America 4: Reports
  9. Making Diesel From Ramen Broth? Japanese Transport Company Makes It Possible
  10. Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban After Afghan Takeover Even if US Softens Its View
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com