WhatsApp Details Business Account Features in New FAQ

 
08 December 2017
Highlights

  • New FAQ listing shows WhatsApp Business app is in development
  • WhatsApp earlier said to extend its app for businesses
  • The WhatsApp Business will have a redesigned app icon

As businesses are starting to more widely use WhatsApp to communicate with their customers, particularly in Asia, the Facebook-owned service appears all set to launch a brand new app for them. In a new FAQ published on its site, titled 'Chatting with businesses', WhatsApp has revealed more details about the upcoming Business accounts like how to identify verified Business accounts from non-verified ones.

"While chatting with businesses, you can check your contact's profile to see which type of account they're using. A verified account has a green checkmark badge in its profile," WhatsApp wrote in the FAQ.

"A business account with a grey question mark badge in its profile means the account is using the WhatsApp Business app but hasn't been confirmed nor verified by WhatsApp," the company said.

The much talked-about WhatsApp for business app is currently being tested by a private group of testers and the company will introduce it as WhatsApp Business - a standalone app.

Its description available on Play Store read: "As a test partner for 'WhatsApp Business', you have early access to a wide range of new features that we've built with you in mind. As you experiment with what this new app has to offer, please share your experiences with us so that we can improve the product."

WhatsApp Business is different from the regular WhatsApp. The logo of the app has been changed from the calling symbol to 'B' inside the green conversation bubble.

However, after downloading, the app looks the same as WhatsApp, barring the title bar that says WhatsApp Business.

The app has interesting features such as auto responses, creating a business profile, chat migration, and analytics.

"We also provide you with the tools you need to control your experience with businesses. You can block business accounts and report them as spam at any time, right within the chat," WhatsApp said in the new FAQ.

Before launching the standalone Business app, the new FAQ, first spotted by the fan website WABetaInfo, aims to clear doubts so that no such fake app gets downloaded.

