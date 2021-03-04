WhatsApp voice calling has been added as a new feature on its desktop app. In December last year, the social messaging platform started rolling out voice and video calls from the desktop app for select users only. Now, the company confirmed via a press release that the voice calling feature has been added to the desktop app. “Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking,” the company said in its official statement.

Recently, WhatsApp also announced the roll out of another new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop - face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. “This adds an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer,” the company said.

Developing story. Will be updated.