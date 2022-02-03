WhatsApp Desktop has reportedly added a feature to let users ask the Meta-owned instant messaging app to generate a report of their account information and settings. Called Request Account Info, the dedicated option has so far been available to mobile users on both Android and iOS. It allows users to submit a request to WhatsApp and export the report that contains their activity information, privacy settings, and information about the devices from where they are accessing the messaging app.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2204.1 carries references about the Request Account Info option. The addition has, however, not yet been made available to beta testers.

WhatsApp has been seen adding the Request Account Info option for desktop users

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

By bringing the request account information feature, WhatsApp looks to allow desktop users to generate a report carrying their account information and settings.

Similar to what has now been found on its desktop version, WhatsApp added the same Request Account Info option on Android and iOS devices in 2018. It was introduced ahead of the passing of European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law and is aimed to let users see all the information WhatsApp has collected through their account.

Once requested, WhatsApp typically takes three days to make your report available for download and export. Users on mobile devices have the option to permanently delete the downloaded copy.

It is important to note that the report generated using the request account information feature does not allow users to access messages and conversations that they have made on WhatsApp, as highlighted in an FAQ page.

An exact timeline on when the feature will be available to WhatsApp Desktop users has not yet been revealed. Additionally, it is unclear whether the feature will be limited to WhatsApp Desktop or will also be available to Web users.