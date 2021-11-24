WhatsApp is reportedly working on increasing the time limit until when you can delete messages for everyone in chats. At the moment, WhatsApp allows you to delete messages for everyone within 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds. However, this limit is reported to be extended significantly in a future update. WhatsApp is currently working on this limit hike, and it is not even available for beta testers for now. While WhatsApp was earlier working on removing any limit on message deletion, those plans seem to have changed.

WABetaInfo reports that a new update to the message deletion feature has been spotted on WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2147.4. The latest beta update suggests that WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit for message deletion from 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds, to 7 days and 8 minutes. WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot to show that the message deletion options show up for a message that it at least a day old.

As mentioned, WhatsApp reportedly earlier planned to remove any restriction to delete messages. However, they are now planning to modify the current time limit at a later date, i.e., 7 days and 8 minutes for now. The tracker says that this feature is still under development, and there is a possibility that WhatsApp may again change its plans about this option before the official release or a new announcement from their social accounts.

As its still under development, this feature will not be available to users even on the latest WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2147.4. WhatsApp is reportedly also working on introducing a feature that will speed up audio messages while they are being played back. This will work similar to the way voice notes can be sped up to 1.5x or 2x while they are played back. An audio message is essentially a forwarded voice note or any other audio that the sender has not recorded when it was sent. While the feature was spotted testing on iOS devices, it is speculated that Android devices may get the feature soon.