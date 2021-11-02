Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' May Get Indefinite Time Limit, New Video Interface Spotted on iOS

WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' May Get Indefinite Time Limit, New Video Interface Spotted on iOS

WhatsApp is expected to increase 'Delete for Everyone' feature's time to an indefinite period, thanks to evidence in a beta build.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 November 2021 13:42 IST
WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' May Get Indefinite Time Limit, New Video Interface Spotted on iOS

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's 'delete for everyone' feature will let users delete messages anytime after being sent

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's 'delete for everyone' feature was introduced in 2017
  • The original 7 minute time limit was increased to 4096 seconds in 2018
  • WhatsApp's video playback interface was introduced for Android last month

WhatsApp is reportedly working on extending the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature. Another report suggests that the instant messaging service from Facebook (now Meta) is rolling out a new video playback interface for iOS devices for videos shared from Instagram, YouTube, and more such platforms. The message delete feature for WhatsApp was initially introduced in 2017 and the 'delete for everyone' feature's time limit was set to seven minutes and a few months later was increased to more than an hour.

WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, reports that based on details found in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.23.1, the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature may be increased to an indefinite period, up from the 4,096 seconds time limit introduced in 2018. The tracker also notes that since this feature is still under development, and should be taken with a pinch of salt until it arrives for beta testers. There is also no information on the release timeline for this upcoming feature.

The 'delete for everyone' feature was first introduced in 2017 and then, the time limit for the feature was set to seven minutes. This feature lets users delete messages from personal and group chats in WhatsApp. Once a message is deleted, it is replaced by a notification in the chat window stating This message was deleted.

Another report by WABetaInfo mentions that WhatsApp on iOS is getting a new video playback interface. This will allow users to pause, play the video in fullscreen, or close the picture-in-picture window. Some iOS beta testers on v2.21.220.15 of the app have reportedly started receiving this functionality. This was introduced in a beta version for Android devices late last month. Furthermore, the tracker reports that some iOS beta testers may notice a change in the way YouTube videos are played in WhatsApp. These videos will automatically be shown in the fullscreen mode.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Delete for Everyone
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Spotify Premium Being Offered for Free for 3 Months to Visa Card Users: Here’s How to Avail

Related Stories

WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' May Get Indefinite Time Limit, New Video Interface Spotted on iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Teardown Gives Us a Glimpse of Its Internals
  2. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  4. Spotify Offering 3 Months of Premium Plan Free for Visa Card Users
  5. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  8. Edward Snowden Warns Against Betting Big on Dog Coin Clone Like Shiba Inu
  9. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  10. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
#Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's Jumps on NFT Wagon, Releases 10-Piece Collection for Giveaway
  2. Poco M4 Pro 5G Teased to Sport 6nm Processor, 33W Fast Charging Ahead of Launch on November 9
  3. WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' May Get Indefinite Time Limit, New Video Interface Spotted on iOS
  4. Whale Language May Be Soon Decoded by AI, May Help Humans Chat With Them
  5. Spotify Premium Being Offered for Free for 3 Months to Visa Card Users: Here’s How to Avail
  6. Squid Game Craze: Indian Game Silly World Sees Over 3 Lakh Pre-Registrations Due to Netflix Series-Based Mode
  7. Google Releases November 2021 Android Update With Specific Fixes for Pixel Phones
  8. NASA Partners With National Geographic to Showcase Artemis II Moon Mission
  9. Apple Cuts iPad Production to Feed Chips to iPhone 13: Report
  10. Beats Fit Pro With Spatial Audio, Apple's H1 Chip Debut; Beats Solo Pro, Beats EP, Powerbeats Discontinued
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com