Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users

WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users

Users have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy and it is our duty to protect them, the Supreme Court said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 February 2021 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users

The apex court issued notice to the Facebook-owned app on an interim application

Highlights
  • The apex court issued notice to the government
  • Citizens have great apprehension about loss of their privacy
  • The petitioner alleged there is huge metadata which is shared for profit

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre and WhatsApp to reply to a fresh plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users saying it is the duty of the judiciary to protect citizens' privacy.

People have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy and it is our duty to protect them, the top court said.

"You may be two or three trillion companies but people value their privacy more than money," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told WhatsApp even as it sought to argue that Europe has special data protection laws which India doesn't.

The apex court issued notice to the government and the Facebook-owned app on an interim application filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen in a pending petition of 2017.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the messaging app was applying lower standards of privacy for Indians and they be barred from sharing data with Facebook.

The bench observed, "We are impressed by Mr. Divan's argument that it was proposed before us that a data protection law would be brought into force.

"Now under this policy you will share data of Indians."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, contended that Europe has a special law (General Data Protection Regulation) and it will follow law if the Parliament makes it a similar law.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that citizens have great apprehension about loss of their privacy and they think that their data and chats being shared with others and it has to be looked into.

The Centre told the apex court that the social media apps cannot share data of users and data must be protected.

The petitioner challenged privacy policy alleging that there is huge metadata of users which is being shared for profit.

The top court had in 2017 referred social media platform WhatsApp's privacy policy matter to a Constitution bench saying it concerns the larger issue of privacy and right to personal liberty.

The appeal filed in the apex court by Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi assailed the Delhi high court verdict on the ground that no relief was granted for data shared by users post-September 25, 2016, and it amounted to an infringement of fundamental rights under Article 19 (Freedom of Speech and Expression) and 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook
Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10

Related Stories

WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  9. NASA Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Price, Specifications Leaked in Detail, Renders Surface as Well
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10
  3. WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA Perseverance Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  8. SolarWinds Hack Was 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Attack' Ever, Microsoft President Brad Smith Says
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes
  10. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com