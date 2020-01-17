Technology News
  WhatsApp Dark Theme Improvements Spotted in Latest Beta, Select Sticker Packs Get Updated

WhatsApp Dark Theme Improvements Spotted in Latest Beta, Select Sticker Packs Get Updated

Speaking more about Facebook pulling back on its WhatsApp advertising plan, features tracker WABetaInfo reports that since the 2.19.356 Android beta version, there is no code about status ads.

Updated: 17 January 2020 16:51 IST
WhatsApp Dark Theme Improvements Spotted in Latest Beta, Select Sticker Packs Get Updated

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp gets a new Android beta update

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android beta version bumps to 2.20.8
  • The app is receiving an update to select sticker packs in list
  • The tracker notes that WhatsApp has stalled ad plans momentarily

WhatsApp has been working on Dark Theme integration since a while now, and its latest beta for Android users show a slight improvement in the ‘system event bubble'. This change was also spotted to be under development, and hasn't been enabled in the latest beta for the users to see. Separately, sticker packs have reportedly received a server side update from WhatsApp, and users should see a new ‘update' button next to the packs in the Stickers section. Speaking more about Facebook pulling back on WhatsApp ads plan, features tracker WABetaInfo reports that since the 2.19.356 Android beta version, there is no code about status ads.

The instant messaging giant has released a new beta update for Android, bringing it to version 2.20.8, and this latest update has been scanned by features tracker WABetaInfo to fish out new up and coming features. The tracker notes that WhatsApp is continuing to work on the Dark Theme, improving the last details before the release. Also noticed was an improvement in the layout of the System Event bubble that shows up on the top of every new chat. It reads, “Messages to this chat and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption. Tap for more info.” This bubble uses a yellow colour text when in Dark Theme, something that wasn't the case before in the 2.19.311 Android beta update. Of course, this change was spotted to be under development, so you may not see it even if you update to the latest bets. WABetaInfo notes that it is still not known when Dark Theme will be officially released.

In a separate tweet, the tracker claims that sticker packs are getting a server side update which presumably include improvements, although exact details are unknown. To check for this update, head to WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers section > the ‘+' icon. You will see a new Update option next to the few packs in your previously downloaded list. Not all packs are getting the update button, and only select ones see the change. WABetaInfo claims that exact reasons for the update are unknown at the moment.

whatsapp sticker pack update main WhatsApp

WhatsApp sticker packs are getting a server side update

A recent report suggests that WhatsApp will focus on helping businesses connect with customers for now, and will backtrack on its plans to launch the status ads feature. The tracker claims that WhatsApp has stopped working on status ads since 2.19.356, and there has been no code about the feature since then. Although, WABetaInfo claims that the company has stalled plans momentarily, and WhatsApp revenue generation plans haven't been completely shelved forever.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Android Beta, Dark Theme, Sticker Packs, WhatsApp Status Ads
