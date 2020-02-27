WhatsApp beta for Android has received a new version that brings additional 'Solid Color' options for the Dark theme. The solid colour options on the instant messaging are meant to let users replace the default light-colour background pattern with some solid colours of their preferences. The new beta update carries version 2.20.60 and is available for download via Google Play Beta programme. WhatsApp originally brought the version 2.20.31 in January that added six solid colour options for users on the Dark theme. Since beta versions are designed for testing purposes only, it is recommended to consider downloading the latest update just to experience the changes. You may experience some bugs while using the updated WhatsApp, though.

While the January update of WhatsApp beta for Android brought the initial six solid colour options, the new update expands the number to 27. This means you'll get a range of additional 'Solid Color' options that you can apply while using the Dark theme.

Notably, WhatsApp for Android that is available for the general public also has a total of 27 solid colour options, but those are provided sans the Dark theme that is currently limited to beta versions.

WhatsApp beta for Android has been updated with a total of 27 Solid Colour options under the Dark theme

To experience the new range of Solid Colour options on your device, you need to download WhatsApp beta version 2.20.60. You can register for the Google Play Beta programme and then install the latest update directly from Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can sideload the app from APK Mirror.

Once you've downloaded the update, you can look at the available solid colour options by going to Settings > Chats > Wallpaper > Solid Color from your WhatsApp.

As mentioned, beta updates are designed for testing purposes only. It is, therefore, recommended to install the updated WhatsApp version if you solely want to experience the additional solid colour options.

WhatsApp beta watcher WABetaInfo initially reported about the latest WhatsApp beta update. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its debut and see the changes made to the solid colour options.