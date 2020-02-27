Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets Additional Solid Colour Options on Android

WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets Additional Solid Colour Options on Android

While the January update of WhatsApp beta for Android added the initial six solid colour options, the new update expands the count to 27.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 February 2020 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets Additional Solid Colour Options on Android

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.60 has added new solid colour options for the Dark theme

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta for Android has added new Solid Color options
  • The new update is available through Google Play Beta programme
  • WhatsApp beta for Android is meant for testing purposes only

WhatsApp beta for Android has received a new version that brings additional 'Solid Color' options for the Dark theme. The solid colour options on the instant messaging are meant to let users replace the default light-colour background pattern with some solid colours of their preferences. The new beta update carries version 2.20.60 and is available for download via Google Play Beta programme. WhatsApp originally brought the version 2.20.31 in January that added six solid colour options for users on the Dark theme. Since beta versions are designed for testing purposes only, it is recommended to consider downloading the latest update just to experience the changes. You may experience some bugs while using the updated WhatsApp, though.

While the January update of WhatsApp beta for Android brought the initial six solid colour options, the new update expands the number to 27. This means you'll get a range of additional 'Solid Color' options that you can apply while using the Dark theme.

Notably, WhatsApp for Android that is available for the general public also has a total of 27 solid colour options, but those are provided sans the Dark theme that is currently limited to beta versions.

whatsapp android beta solid color options gadgets 360 WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android has been updated with a total of 27 Solid Colour options under the Dark theme

 

To experience the new range of Solid Colour options on your device, you need to download WhatsApp beta version 2.20.60. You can register for the Google Play Beta programme and then install the latest update directly from Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can sideload the app from APK Mirror.

Once you've downloaded the update, you can look at the available solid colour options by going to Settings > Chats > Wallpaper > Solid Color from your WhatsApp.

As mentioned, beta updates are designed for testing purposes only. It is, therefore, recommended to install the updated WhatsApp version if you solely want to experience the additional solid colour options.

WhatsApp beta watcher WABetaInfo initially reported about the latest WhatsApp beta update. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its debut and see the changes made to the solid colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Review: Trying to Be Deadpool for Kids, but Missing Sonic’s Appeal

Related Stories

WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets Additional Solid Colour Options on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Hints at Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  6. Decathlon Breach Exposed Credit Cards, Phone Numbers of Millions: Report
  7. From Westworld to The Mandalorian, TV Shows to Watch in March
  8. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  9. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets Additional Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. UPI Was Most Preferred Payment Mode in Volume Terms in 2019: Report
  3. Google Translate Adds Support for 5 New Languages, Including Odia
  4. Google Authenticator App Codes Can Be Stolen by Android Malware Cerberus: ThreatFabric
  5. New Research Says Alien Planet Outside Our Solar System May Hold Possibilities of Life
  6. Nubia Red Magic 5G Will Have an Exciting Colour Combination, TENAA Listing Tips
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India Along With February Security Patch: Report
  8. Apple Watch AFib Detection Has Its Limitations, Study Shows
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TikTok the Most Downloaded App in January 2020 on App Store and Google Play Store in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.