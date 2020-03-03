Technology News
  WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Arrive Very Soon, as Company Updates Its Logos Across Platforms

WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Arrive Very Soon, as Company Updates Its Logos Across Platforms

WhatsApp has changed its profile picture on all of its social media platforms.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 3 March 2020 20:15 IST
WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Arrive Very Soon, as Company Updates Its Logos Across Platforms

Photo Credit: Facebook/ WhatsApp

Dark mode was initially rolled out to Android beta testers in January

Highlights
  • WhatsApp might release dark mode soon
  • WhatsApp’s new profile picture could be a hint
  • No official word from the company on the matter

If a recent development is to be believed then we might see WhatsApp releasing the much-awaited dark mode feature for the stable version of its Android and iOS based apps, very soon. Before you reach any conclusion, do note that this is just mere speculation at this stage and WhatsApp hasn't given any official statement regarding the matter. To recall, WhatsApp dark mode was initially rolled out for Android beta testers via the Google Play in January earlier this year as a part of the v2.20.13 update. As for iOS users, v2.20.20 (2.20.30.13) finally added the dark mode feature for beta testers in February this year.

As spotted by WhatsApp beta features tracker WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has changed its profile picture on all of its social media platforms, i.e., Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Earlier, the company's picture was of a WhatsApp logo against a green background, but now that profile picture has been changed to a WhatsApp logo against a black background. Seeing this development WABetaInfo is emphasising that, “WhatsApp dark theme is coming!”

Is this an indication that we are soon about to get dark mode on the stable version of WhatsApp? We can't say anything concrete at this point as all this is just speculation. Moreover, as we mentioned earlier that since WhatsApp hasn't given any official word regarding the rollout of the feature, we'll just wait for the company's official statement on this matter.

In case you are curious to download the beta build of WhatsApp and try dark mode on your iPhone, you are out of luck as Apple's Test Flight program for testing WhatsApp beta builds is currently full. However, if you are an Android user, here's how you can enable dark mode on your smartphone.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, Dark Mode, Android, Google Play, iOS, App Store, WhatsApp Dark Mode, WhatsApp Dark Theme
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Arrive Very Soon, as Company Updates Its Logos Across Platforms
