WhatsApp is receiving new updates that will bring a few improvements to wallpapers, including a feature to set custom wallpapers for different chats and an updated stock wallpaper gallery. The instant messaging app is also bringing new colours to the existing doodle wallpapers. In addition to the wallpaper-focussed changes, WhatsApp is bringing an option to search for stickers using text and emojis. WhatsApp is also bringing an animated World Health Organisation (WHO) “Together at Home” sticker pack to upgrade the existing WHO sticker pack that encourages users to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the major changes that are coming to WhatsApp is the custom chat wallpapers feature. It will allow you to use a custom wallpaper for your preferred chats and favourite contacts to make the chat windows look different from your regular WhatsApp wallpaper. This will help reduce instances of sending messages to the wrong chat window.

A WhatsApp beta for Android was spotted carrying the custom chat wallpaper feature in September. It was initially tested internally and was not available even for beta testers. However, the feature is now coming to the general public.

In addition to custom chat wallpapers, WhatsApp is bringing doodle wallpapers in new colour options. There are also new wallpapers that are said to be “diverse” and include iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world along with some new designs. These new wallpapers will be available in ‘Bright' and ‘Dark' albums.

WhatsApp is also adding the ability to let you set a separate wallpaper for dark mode. You'll see an automatic transition as your phone setting switches from light to dark mode.

To make it easier to find relevant stickers during chats, WhatsApp is bringing a dedicated search option for stickers. It will let you search and find stickers using text or emoji. Sticker app creators have also been provided with the ability to tag their stickers with emojis and text to make them searchable for users.

A glimpse of the dedicated sticker search had appeared on a beta version of WhatsApp in August.

WhatsApp is additionally bringing the WHO “Together at Home” sticker pack with animated stickers. The messaging app claimed that the original version of the “Together at Home” sticker pack introduced in April became one of the most popular sticker packs on the platform. It is available with text localised for nine languages, namely Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.

The latest updates are coming to WhatsApp globally over the next few days and will be available to both Android and iPhone users.

