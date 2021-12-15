WhatsApp started causing random crashes on iPhone for some users on early Wednesday. The issue was initially believed to be limited to iOS 15.2, though some affected users later reported on social media that it was disrupting the experience on earlier iOS versions as well. The complaints that emerged on the Web suggest that the crashing was not exclusive to a specific region as WhatsApp users from various parts of the world faced the same problem where the app crashes shortly after it is accessed.

Several iPhone users complained about the crashing issue with WhatsApp on Twitter. The users reported that the app caused crashes just after they tried to open it by tapping its icon. This restricted them from sending new messages or viewing existing ones.

9to5Mac reports that since even WhatsApp beta available through TestFlight was crashing, the bug may be caused due to some issue with Meta's servers instead of a problem with the iOS app itself. The issue also impacted some users on WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp Engineering Head Nitin Gupta acknowledged the crashing problem in response to a tweet posted by WABetaInfo. He advised affected users to use the app in airplane mode once to mitigate the issue.

In a separate tweet, WABetaInfo reports that the issue has been fixed hours after it was raised online. However, WhatsApp hasn't yet officially confirmed whether the problem has been resolved.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to WhatsApp to get clarity on the fix and will update this space when the company responds.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp rolled out a voice message preview feature to let users review recordings of their audio messages before sending them to contacts. The feature has been rolled out for all users across Android, iOS, Web, and desktop.