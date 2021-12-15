Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter

WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter

WhatsApp Engineering Head acknowledged the problem after it was reported online.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2021 13:24 IST
WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is yet to officially respond on the matter

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain about the crashing problem
  • User reports suggest that it wasn’t limited to a specific iOS version
  • WhatsApp crashing may be linked with some issues in Meta’s servers

WhatsApp started causing random crashes on iPhone for some users on early Wednesday. The issue was initially believed to be limited to iOS 15.2, though some affected users later reported on social media that it was disrupting the experience on earlier iOS versions as well. The complaints that emerged on the Web suggest that the crashing was not exclusive to a specific region as WhatsApp users from various parts of the world faced the same problem where the app crashes shortly after it is accessed.

Several iPhone users complained about the crashing issue with WhatsApp on Twitter. The users reported that the app caused crashes just after they tried to open it by tapping its icon. This restricted them from sending new messages or viewing existing ones.

 

9to5Mac reports that since even WhatsApp beta available through TestFlight was crashing, the bug may be caused due to some issue with Meta's servers instead of a problem with the iOS app itself. The issue also impacted some users on WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp Engineering Head Nitin Gupta acknowledged the crashing problem in response to a tweet posted by WABetaInfo. He advised affected users to use the app in airplane mode once to mitigate the issue.

In a separate tweet, WABetaInfo reports that the issue has been fixed hours after it was raised online. However, WhatsApp hasn't yet officially confirmed whether the problem has been resolved.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to WhatsApp to get clarity on the fix and will update this space when the company responds.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp rolled out a voice message preview feature to let users review recordings of their audio messages before sending them to contacts. The feature has been rolled out for all users across Android, iOS, Web, and desktop.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp, iOS, iPhone
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo S12 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 22 Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  3. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  4. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series Launched in India
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow Arrives on December 16
  8. Google Announces Android 12 (Go edition) With New Privacy Controls
  9. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  10. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter
  4. Vivo S12 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 22 Launch
  5. Jio Introduces Cheapest Prepaid Recharge Plan in India, Costs Re. 1 for 30 Days
  6. Microsoft Teams Brings End-to-End Encryption Support to One-on-One Calls
  7. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments Utsav in India; Adopts 500 Villages in Maharashtra, Karnataka
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Fare Better as Dogecoin Price Sees Major Movement After Elon Musk' Announcement
  9. NASA Selects Axiom for Second Private Space Mission to International Space Station
  10. Jack Dorsey’s Payments Firm ‘Block’ Enables Bitcoin Gifts for Cash App Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com