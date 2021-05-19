Technology News
WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens Get COVID-19 Vaccine Launched by Robin Hood Army

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign running via WhatsApp is currently live for senior citizens living alone.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 May 2021 14:33 IST
WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens Get COVID-19 Vaccine Launched by Robin Hood Army

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp users can also volunteer to help senior citizens receive COVID-19 vaccination

Highlights
  • Robin Hood Army has launched a WhatsApp chatbot amid coronavirus pandemic
  • It helps senior citizens connect with volunteers for COVID-19 vaccination
  • WhatsApp users can also share surplus food using the chatbot

WhatsApp has a new chatbot aimed at helping fast-track COVID-19 vaccination process for senior citizens in India in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Zero funds volunteer organisation Robin Hood Army on Wednesday launched the WhatsApp chatbot that connects senior citizens with volunteers for help with the vaccination process. The chatbot can also be used by people who want to join the organisation, share surplus food, or volunteer to help senior citizens with their COVI-19 vaccination.

Senior citizens need to send ‘Hi' to +91-8971966164 on WhatsApp and then respond to the corresponding message with ‘3' to get a volunteer to help them with the vaccination process. It is important to note that the Robin Hood Army is currently only serving senior citizens who live alone.

Individuals can also volunteer for the COVID-19 vaccination drive or other humanitarian work conducted by the organisation by communicating through the chatbot. There is also an option to share surplus food with the people in need. The chatbot has been developed by artificial intelligence (AI) firm Yellow Messenger.

“We are very excited to launch the #SeniorPatrol campaign on WhatsApp to help senior citizens with their vaccination,” said Neel Ghose, Founder, Robin Hood Army, in a statement. “We believe this campaign will particularly break barriers to vaccination among senior citizens, who can now easily seek help through a simple message on WhatsApp.”

Robin Hood Army volunteers are available across 186 cities in 21 states around India. The #SeniorPatrol campaign was launched during the extended lockdown to help vulnerable senior citizens get COVID-19 vaccines. It is claimed to have helped thousands of senior citizens in 155 cities to get registered on the CoWIN portal and visit the vaccination centre for their appointments.

“Robin Hood Army has been doing exemplary work and we are pleased that they rely on WhatsApp to strengthen their volunteer network and take COVID relief efforts to more cities in India,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens Get COVID-19 Vaccine Launched by Robin Hood Army
