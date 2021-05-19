WhatsApp has a new chatbot aimed at helping fast-track COVID-19 vaccination process for senior citizens in India in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Zero funds volunteer organisation Robin Hood Army on Wednesday launched the WhatsApp chatbot that connects senior citizens with volunteers for help with the vaccination process. The chatbot can also be used by people who want to join the organisation, share surplus food, or volunteer to help senior citizens with their COVI-19 vaccination.

Senior citizens need to send ‘Hi' to +91-8971966164 on WhatsApp and then respond to the corresponding message with ‘3' to get a volunteer to help them with the vaccination process. It is important to note that the Robin Hood Army is currently only serving senior citizens who live alone.

Individuals can also volunteer for the COVID-19 vaccination drive or other humanitarian work conducted by the organisation by communicating through the chatbot. There is also an option to share surplus food with the people in need. The chatbot has been developed by artificial intelligence (AI) firm Yellow Messenger.

“We are very excited to launch the #SeniorPatrol campaign on WhatsApp to help senior citizens with their vaccination,” said Neel Ghose, Founder, Robin Hood Army, in a statement. “We believe this campaign will particularly break barriers to vaccination among senior citizens, who can now easily seek help through a simple message on WhatsApp.”

Robin Hood Army volunteers are available across 186 cities in 21 states around India. The #SeniorPatrol campaign was launched during the extended lockdown to help vulnerable senior citizens get COVID-19 vaccines. It is claimed to have helped thousands of senior citizens in 155 cities to get registered on the CoWIN portal and visit the vaccination centre for their appointments.

“Robin Hood Army has been doing exemplary work and we are pleased that they rely on WhatsApp to strengthen their volunteer network and take COVID relief efforts to more cities in India,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.

