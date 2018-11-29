NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Consecutive Voice Messages, Group Call Shortcut Spotted in Android Beta

WhatsApp Consecutive Voice Messages, Group Call Shortcut Spotted in Android Beta

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Consecutive Voice Messages, Group Call Shortcut Spotted in Android Beta

WhatsApp Group Call Shortcut feature enables a new button that starts a new call in a group

Highlights

  • WhatsApp Group Call Shortcut arrives in Android beta
  • It comes with Android beta version 2.18.363
  • WhatsApp Voice Messages can now play messages consecutively

WhatsApp has been trying out a bunch of new features over the past year, and now, it is said to be rolling out updates to its Android beta app that brings the code of two key new features called Consecutive Voice Messages and Group Call Shortcut. The first of the new functionalities enables WhatsApp to play multiple audio messages consecutively, while the other provides a shortcut button for users to make group calls. Both the new features are not available for WhatsApp for Android beta testers as of now, and will be remotely enabled in the future. According to a report, the code of features have arrived for Android users with beta versions 2.18.362 and 2.18.363, respectively. Notably, the same features had previously rolled out to WhatsApp beta for iOS.

WhatsApp Consecutive Voice Messages

First up is the Consecutive Voice Messages feature that enables the WhatsApp Android app to play consecutive voice messages one after the other, WABetaInfo reports. The feature works when WhatsApp detects two or more voice messages. All you need to do is to tap the Play button on the first audio, following which WhatsApp will automatically play all the other voice messages in a sequence. In the end, you will get a sound alert as well. The functionality was previously seen on WhatsApp for iOS (version 2.18.100). As mentioned, the feature is only visible in the code of Android beta version 2.18.362 app, and will reportedly be remotely enabled.

WhatsApp Group Call Shortcut

Coming to the second new feature, the latest WhatsApp for Android iOS beta version 2.18.363 bring UI changes for group calls. This feature was earlier spotted on WhatsApp for iOS. When the feature rolled out to your app, there will be a new group call button in group chats. Once you tap on that button, it opens up a sheet with all the members of the group. Further, you will have to tap the audio or video call button to start the group audio or video call. WABetaInfo notes that the feature is disabled by default, and should be remotely enabled in future beta updates.

whatsapp wabetainfo WhatsApp WhatsApp for Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

We were unable to spot either the Consecutive Voice Messages feature or new group calls UI in the respective Android beta versions (2.18.362 and 2.18.363), or even the newer beta app (version 2.18.364).

Meanwhile, to download the latest WhatsApp beta on your Android device, you need to be a part of the official Google Play beta programme. Alternatively, you can download its APK file (version 2.18.362 and version 2.18.363) directly from APK Mirror. What do you think of the new features? Will they be useful to you? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android
Gene-Edited Baby Trial 'Paused': China Scientist
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.7 With November Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes, and More
Pricee
WhatsApp Consecutive Voice Messages, Group Call Shortcut Spotted in Android Beta
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  2. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  3. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  4. WhatsApp for Android Spotted With New Voice Message, Group Call Features
  5. Realme U1 Review
  6. UC Browser Updated With Ability to Add Short Videos as WhatsApp Status
  7. Asus ROG Phone India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  8. OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  10. Honor 8C India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.