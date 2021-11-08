Technology News
WhatsApp Communities is likely to be a new place where group admins may have more control over groups on WhatsApp, mainly to group other groups easily.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 November 2021 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Admin of a WhatsApp Community is said to have more control than a group admin

  • WhatsApp Community icon is reported to be square-shaped
  • Admins are likely able to group some groups with similar interests
  • Users cannot be added directly to communities, only via invite link

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new Communities feature. This new feature was spotted under development by WABetaInfo and is said to be an expansion of Groups. According to the features tracker, WhatsApp Communities is likely to be a new place where group admins may have more control over groups on WhatsApp, mainly to group other groups easily. This feature is not available for beta users as its still in the development phase and it may be a while before it is rolled out for testing purposes.

WABetaInfo has shared screenshots of what the new Community on WhatsApp will look like. Going by the name, it is likely to host a large set of like-minded people or people with similar interests. The admin of a WhatsApp Community is said to have more control than a group admin. The WhatsApp Community icon is reported to be square-shaped with rounded edges to distinguish the community from a group chat.

The tracker reports that admins will be able to send messages in this group chat and will be able to group some groups related to the community. The community is reported to also offer some tools to admins to better manage all groups included in the community. However, what these advanced tools may be are not known at the moment. As the feature is still in the early stages of development, a lack of clarity surrounds it. Admins will also reportedly be able to invite other people to join the community. Users can be manually added or they can join using a “Community Invite Link” depending on whether the community is kept private or public.

To give a faint idea of what WhatsApp Community might be, WABetaInfo gives an example of students in a degree course which can be considered a community. All of its teaching classes are groups included in this community. Another example of the official Discord server of WBI is given, wherein the Discord sever can be considered a community, while its channels are groups of the community. This WhatsApp Community feature is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS both, according to the tracker.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Communities, WhatsApp
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
