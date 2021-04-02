Technology News
WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Change Its App Colours: Report

WhatsApp users will be able to change colours in the chat box and opt for a darker shade of green for text on the screen

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 2 April 2021 09:37 IST
WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Change Its App Colours: Report

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on the WhatsApp Web Beta programme for iOS users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users will be able to change chat box colours
  • Users can choose a darker shade of Green
  • WhatsApp users will also be able to speed up their voice notes

Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to change colours inside the app.

According to a tweet by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, with the help of this feature, the app's users will be able to change colours in the chat box and opt for a darker shade of Green for text on the screen. There's no official word yet on when the feature is expected to roll out to all users.

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of other new and exciting features. It was recently also reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice messages at their convenience. The feature is currently in beta is being developed for iOS users currently.

With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to speed up their voice notes. The feature will be released with WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11. It will have a total of three-speed levels - 1x, 1.5x and 2x where users will be able to play the audio messages at any one of these speeds.

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on the WhatsApp Web Beta programme for iOS users. This was spotted for Android users in January and it is now under development on iOS beta version as well. This will be made available in the future to allow users to publicly test multi-device support, i.e., the ability to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phones connected to the Internet. WABetaInfo reports that this is a part of the multi-device functionalities that will be later made available for other mobile devices. If you choose to join the beta programme, you can link up to four desktop devices at once. This includes Facebook's Portal service as well.

The report says that some features might not be immediately supported, like the deletion of messages, and that missing features will be eventually added during the beta program. Some of the features like calling may be supported only if the recipient is also using the most recent version of WhatsApp. The beta programme will be compatible with WhatsApp Business app as well. But there is no clarity on when these two features will be available in public beta. Even if you're on the latest iOS beta version, you may not see these features as these are still under development.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Colour Change, WhatsApp Update, Facebook
Discord Stage Channel Introduced as the Latest Rival to Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces

