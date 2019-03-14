Technology News

WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Urges Deleting Facebook Accounts

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Urges Deleting Facebook Accounts

Highlights

  • We give them the power. That's the bad part: Brian Acton
  • We buy their products. We sign up for these websites, he said
  • Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014

Speaking publicly about his differences with Facebook, WhatsApp's co-founder Brian Acton urged Stanford University students to delete their Facebook accounts, as he explained his reasons for selling the app to Mark Zuckerberg in the first place.

Acton made statements on Facebook while addressing a panel that also involved a former Facebook software engineer, Ellora Israni at the university, Business Insider Australia reported on Wednesday.

"We give them the power. That's the bad part. We buy their products. We sign up for these websites. Delete Facebook, right?" Acton was quoted as saying.

Acton started WhatsApp with co-founder Jan Koum. Facebook acquired the messaging service in 2014 for $22 billion.

"I had 50 employees and I had to think about them and the money they would make from this sale. I had to think about our investors and I had to think about my minority stake. I didn't have the full clout to say no if I wanted to," Acton added.

Previously, in an interview with Forbes, Acton had explained that a disagreement on monetising WhatsApp was the reason he quit Facebook and gave up $850 million on the table.

"At the end of the day, I sold my company. I sold my users' privacy. I made a choice and a compromise. I live with that every day," Forbes had quoted Acton as saying.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brian Acton, WhatsApp, Facebook
Xbox One Can Now Stream PC Games With Microsoft's Wireless Display App
Facebook Struggles Into Day Two of Global Outage
Pricee
WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Urges Deleting Facebook Accounts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  3. Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  5. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Apple to Launch 10.2-Inch and 10.5-Inch iPad Models This Year: Report
  7. Sunny Leone’s ZEE5 Biopic Will Conclude With Season 3 on April 5
  8. Android Q Beta Released Officially: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Receiving Update With Camera Improvements in India
  10. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.