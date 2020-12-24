Technology News

WhatsApp Adds Merry Christmas Stickers: How to Find, Share With Friends and Family

Christmas 2020 stickers can be sent via WhatsApp using this handy guide to deck up your festive greetings.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 December 2020 14:08 IST
WhatsApp has a ‘Merry and Bright’ sticker pack in its default list inside the app

Highlights
  • Users can download occasion-specific sticker packs via third-party apps
  • WhatsApp users can even personalise their stickers if they wish to
  • WhatsApp recently introduced animated stickers as well

WhatsApp will be thronged with greetings and wishes in groups and chats, wishing each other on the merry occasion of Christmas. The instant-messaging platform is a popular choice for such exchanges, and with stickers now being supported on WhatsApp, users can get creative with their wishes and greetings. WhatsApp also recently introduced animated stickers and those can also be used to greet people during Christmas. We have come up with a detailed guide to help you send Christmas stickers to one another using WhatsApp, and make your greeting stand out from the rest.

How to download Christmas sticker packs for WhatsApp

  1. Head to the WhatsApp Stickers section by clicking on the emoji icon on the left side of the chat bar and then opening the stickers option from the bottom (one on the right).
  2. Click on the plus (+) option on the top-right corner of the stickers window. This should open a new window that shows all the available sticker packs on WhatsApp. The app comes with a list of default sticker packs, and these currently include one Christmas sticker pack called Merry and Bright.
  3. Click on the download button right next to it to get the entire pack in chat or tap on the sticker name to see all the stickers available in the pack.
  4. If you do not wish to download the entire pack, just long-press on the desired sticker and a pop-up should appear that reads ‘Would you like to add this sticker to your favourites?' Click on Add. The specific sticker should be added to favourites.

How to import Christmas sticker packs for WhatsApp via third party apps

whatsapp christmas stickers whatsApp stickers

WhatsApp stickers inside the Christmas Sticker Pack 2020 app

  1. To download third-party sticker packs, click on Get More Stickers option at the bottom of the default sticker list in the in-app sticker store. Clicking on this will lead you to Google Play store.
  2. Search for the keyword Christmas WhatsApp stickers on Google Play store. A list of apps that offer these WhatsApp stickers will show up. We tried the Christmas Sticker Pack 2020 app from Shivans Infotech that had a 4.2 star rating on Google Play. You can try any of the apps in the results, but ensure you read reviews and check star ratings before download.
  3. This app has a total of 13 sticker packs, all dedicated to Christmas. There is one with Santa distributing gifts, one that depicts all kinds of Christmas decoration, one that has different kinds of Christmas trees, and one with varied figures of the snowman.
  4. Click Add to WhatsApp button on the bottom, then click Add on the pop-up and the stickers will be imported to your WhatsApp Messenger. You can then use them easily in your chats to wish your loved ones Merry Christmas.
  5. These imported stickers will show up on the stickers page, next to all the other downloaded sticker packs. You can then choose them to share with your friends and family.

Unfortunately, iOS users on WhatsApp can't download third-party sticker packs on WhatsApp, but they can, however, save any sticker received in a chat to their favourites collection.

WhatsApp, Christmas, WhatsApp Stickers
Tasneem Akolawala
