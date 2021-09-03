Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Chat Transfer From iOS to Android Rolling Out for Multiple Samsung Phones: How to Use

WhatsApp Chat Transfer From iOS to Android Rolling Out for Multiple Samsung Phones: How to Use

WhatsApp unveiled the chat migration feature at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2021 12:08 IST
WhatsApp Chat Transfer From iOS to Android Rolling Out for Multiple Samsung Phones: How to Use

WhatsApp users need a USB Type-C to Lightning cable for the transfer

Highlights
  • iPhone users must have WhatsApp iOS 2.21.160.17 or higher
  • Samsung users must have WhatsApp Android 2.21.16.20 or higher
  • Users will need to reset their old Samsung phones to migrate chats

WhatsApp is officially rolling out its chat migration feature for iOS to Android starting with Samsung phones. The iOS to Android chat migration feature was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month and, at that time, it was made available only for the new foldable phones unveiled at the event. However, WhatsApp has now made the chat history transfer option available to many more Samsung phones — but with some caveats. With this feature, WhatsApp users can transfer their account information, profile photos, personal chats, group chats, previous chats, media, and settings from an iPhone to a Samsung handset. WhatsApp notes that users cannot transfer their call logs or visible name.

The instant messaging app published a blogpost to announce the expansion of the WhatsApp chat history transfer feature. This feature will work on Samsung smartphones that have version 3.7.22.1 or higher of the Samsung SmartSwitch app and are running on Android 10 or above. The company says that it will expand the feature to other Android smartphones soon.

To use this feature, users must have WhatsApp iOS 2.21.160.17 or higher on their old iPhone device and have WhatsApp Android 2.21.16.20 or higher version on their new Samsung phone. WhatsApp users must be using the same phone number as on the old iPhone and the Samsung phone must be new. If it's not new, users will have to perform a factory reset on their Samsung phones to begin chat transfer.

Most importantly, Samsung users will need a USB Type-C to lightning cable for doing this transfer. Cable transfer also means migrated data does not go to cloud storage and WhatsApp cannot see the data you have transferred.

How to migrate WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Samsung phone

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to migrate your WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to a compatible Samsung phone.

  1. Switch on the Samsung phone and connect it to the old iPhone using a USB Type-C to Lightning cable when the notification appears.
  2. Follow the Samsung Smart Switch steps for the setup.
  3. When the notification appears, scan the QR code that appears on the new Samsung phone using your iPhone's camera.
  4. On the iPhone, tap Start and wait for the process to be completed.
  5. Continue to set up the new Samsung phone.
  6. When you reach the home screen, start WhatsApp and log in with the same phone number you used on your old iPhone.
  7. When the notification appears, tap Import, and let the process complete.
  8. Finish activating your new phone and you will then see your chats. WhatsApp says that the data will remain on the old iPhone until you erase your data or delete the WhatsApp app.
Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Samsung, iPhone, WhatsApp Chat Transfer
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
JioPhone Next Can Unleash a Credit Revolution Across the Globe With Its Low Price Point

Related Stories

WhatsApp Chat Transfer From iOS to Android Rolling Out for Multiple Samsung Phones: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  3. Black Widow Movie Review: ScarJo’s MCU Farewell Is Too Afraid to Be More
  4. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  5. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  6. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  7. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iPhone to Samsung Phones
  8. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  9. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  10. Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS Earbuds Launch in India Today: How to Watch 
#Latest Stories
  1. Pirate Bay May Have Amassed $6 Million in Bitcoin Donations Since 2013: Report
  2. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Flights Grounded by US Pending July Spaceflight Mishap Probe
  4. WhatsApp Chat Transfer From iOS to Android Rolling Out for Multiple Samsung Phones: How to Use
  5. Apple Must Face Siri Voice Assistant Privacy Lawsuit, US Judge Says
  6. Apple App Store Concessions Fail to Address Top Concerns of Regulators, Lawmakers: An Analysis
  7. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, Navigation Display, More
  8. Apple Workers’ Complaints on Poor Management Being Investigated by US Labour Agency
  9. Amazon Web Services Said to Proactively Remove More Content That Violates Rules
  10. YouTube Premium, Music Now Have Over 50 Million Subscribers, Company Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com