WhatsApp is officially rolling out its chat migration feature for iOS to Android starting with Samsung phones. The iOS to Android chat migration feature was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month and, at that time, it was made available only for the new foldable phones unveiled at the event. However, WhatsApp has now made the chat history transfer option available to many more Samsung phones — but with some caveats. With this feature, WhatsApp users can transfer their account information, profile photos, personal chats, group chats, previous chats, media, and settings from an iPhone to a Samsung handset. WhatsApp notes that users cannot transfer their call logs or visible name.

The instant messaging app published a blogpost to announce the expansion of the WhatsApp chat history transfer feature. This feature will work on Samsung smartphones that have version 3.7.22.1 or higher of the Samsung SmartSwitch app and are running on Android 10 or above. The company says that it will expand the feature to other Android smartphones soon.

To use this feature, users must have WhatsApp iOS 2.21.160.17 or higher on their old iPhone device and have WhatsApp Android 2.21.16.20 or higher version on their new Samsung phone. WhatsApp users must be using the same phone number as on the old iPhone and the Samsung phone must be new. If it's not new, users will have to perform a factory reset on their Samsung phones to begin chat transfer.

Most importantly, Samsung users will need a USB Type-C to lightning cable for doing this transfer. Cable transfer also means migrated data does not go to cloud storage and WhatsApp cannot see the data you have transferred.