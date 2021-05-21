Technology News
  WhatsApp May Soon Let You Transfer Chat History Between Android and iPhone When Changing Phone Numbers

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Transfer Chat History Between Android and iPhone When Changing Phone Numbers

WhatsApp currently allows chats to be transferred when switching phone numbers on the same mobile platform.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 May 2021 15:50 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Transfer Chat History Between Android and iPhone When Changing Phone Numbers

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is said to be testing the new update on both Android and iPhone

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s Chat History Migration may support phone number switching
  • The tool was initially spotted last month
  • WhatsApp appears to use the tool for easy switching between platforms

WhatsApp is working on a way to let users transfer their chat history when migrating to a new phone that is using a different phone number, according to a report. The new development seems to be an extension of the ability to transfer WhatsApp chat history from one platform to another — from Android to iOS and vice versa — through a Chat History Migration tool, which is currently said to be in testing phase. The Chat History Migration tool could allow users to transfer media from one platform to another. This will help users who are looking to switch their WhatsApp accounts between Android phones and iPhones.

WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta-tracking site, reports that WhatsApp is testing an updated Chat History Migration tool that would allow users to transfer their chat history to not just a new device on a different platform but also when the new device has a different phone number. So, for instance, if you are changing your phone number alongside switching from an existing Android phone to a new iPhone, you will be able to transfer your existing WhatsApp chat history to the new device.

WhatsApp currently allows users to change their phone number without losing any chats. It also lets you transfer your chat history if you're switching to a new device and phone number. But in this particular case, the new device should be based on the same platform as your old handset. This means that you will be able to transfer your chat history if you are switching between two iPhone models or two Android phones. However, WhatsApp does not have the ability to transfer chats between Android and iPhone, which is what the messaging app could change with its Chat History Migration tool.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp may have a link to provide you with a way to transfer your chat history when switching your device and phone number. However, it is important to note that users will only get the option of migrating their chats when signing in to your WhatsApp account on the new phone for the first time and not later. In addition to transferring chats, the tool could also be used to migrate media available in WhatsApp from one device to another.

whatsapp chat history migration tool phone number transfer screenshot image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp may ease switching between devices and phone numbers by bringing its new tool
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo reports that the feature is currently under development on both WhatsApp for Android and iPhone. A couple of references about the Chat History Migration tool were also spotted last month. However, there are no details on when it will be available to users — even in beta testing.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: WhatsApp Chat History Migration, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Comment
