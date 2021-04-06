Technology News
loading
  WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Chat History Migration Between Android and iOS Devices

WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Chat History Migration Between Android and iOS Devices

The chat history migration feature is said to be part of WhatsApp’s multi-device functionalities.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 April 2021 11:27 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Chat History Migration Between Android and iOS Devices

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo show working of the chat history migration feature on iOS

Highlights
  • WhatsApp could be developing chat migration for iOS and Android
  • The estimated time of its rollout is not known yet
  • The feature is allegedly in testing now

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let users migrate their chat history between Android and iOS devices, according to a new report. WhatsApp had previously said that third-party apps that claim to help users migrate chat history across the two platforms violate its Terms of Service. An earlier report says that WhatsApp could also introduce a feature soon that will not require users to keep their phones connected to the Internet when using WhatsApp Web.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, a new chat history migration feature will be rolled out ‘in a future update'. Its estimated time of arrival, however, is not known. The report includes a screenshot of WhatsApp for iOS that shows a popup asking to upgrade the app to the latest version in order to move chat history to another device running WhatsApp for Android. The report says that the feature will also allow users to move chat history from Android to iOS.

According to the report, when a WhatsApp user tries to link the device having a different operating system, the app needs to be updated to the latest version available on the App Store or TestFlight “in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version”.

The chat history migration feature is a part of the multi-device functionalities that WhatsApp is working on for some time now. In fact, WABetaInfo first reported about a WhatsApp feature in development that would sync chat history across platforms last year.

Recently, WABetaInfo also shared WhatsApp Web beta screenshots that show that users could soon use WhatsApp Web application without having to keep their phones connected to the Internet. The feature was earlier spotted on Android and now is reported to be under development in iOS as well.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Web Beta, Chat History Migration
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Chat History Migration Between Android and iOS Devices
