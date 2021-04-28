Technology News
WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool Is Being Tested for Android Devices

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.9.7 update screenshot shows that the company is working on the chat migration feature.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2021 11:00 IST
WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool Is Being Tested for Android Devices

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo show working of the chat history migration feature on Android

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on importing chat history feature on Android
  • WhatsApp is working on importing chat history feature on Android
  • WhatsApp already developing exporting chat history feature on iOS

WhatsApp is testing a new feature for Android devices that will let users migrate their chat history between Android and iOS devices, according to WABetaInfo. Previously, this feature was reportedly being tested for iOS, and the WhatsApp beta update shows that the company has finally started to develop the same feature on Android. It is noteworthy that Facebook-owned WhatsApp had previously said that third-party apps that claim to help users migrate chat history across the two platforms violate its Terms of Service.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.9.7 update screenshot shows that the company is working on the procedure to import chat history. On WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp was seen working on the export process. Furthermore, WABetainfo says that it is not known what method will be used for cross-device data transfer, “but it's likely they will use Google Drive to momentarily store the chat history to import to WhatsApp for Android.”

The platform also mentions that when WhatsApp will complete the feature to export chats from iOS to import to Android, they will probably start developing a chat history export for Android and import for iOS. WhatsApp's chat history migration feature is a part of the multi-device functionalities. Last year, WABetaInfo reported about a feature that would sync chat history across platforms last year.

Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS, and Web/ desktop. This will be an addition to the already available option that allows users to set a week's (7 days) time for disappearing messages. This option will be seen where users enable/ disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats, WABetaInfo said.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Beta for Android
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Comment
Comment
 
 

