WhatsApp chat history may soon be migrated from an Android phone to an iPhone as a reference to the feature has appeared online. The Facebook-owned company introduced the much-anticipated chat migration tool last month, but it is initially limited to iOS users. However, WhatsApp is now found to be working on expanding the migration feature to let Android users move their chats and media available on the instant messaging app directly from an iOS device. The chat migration feature came as an exclusive offering for users buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that the South Korean company unveiled last month.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the migration of chat history from Android devices to the iPhone has been suggested through WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.19.1. The latest beta carries a hidden reference to hint at the feature ahead of its launch.

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot showing how WhatsApp would allow Android users to transfer their chat history and media to a new iPhone. Users would need to install Apple's Move to iOS app on their Android device. A cable for a physical connection between their Android and iOS devices is also likely to be required. This could operate just like how people need to physically connect an iPhone with an Android phone to transfer their chat history from the former to latter.

WhatsApp is suggested to have an update to its chat history migration tool in the works

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

At the time of bringing its chat history migration feature for iOS devices, WhatsApp did mention that it would eventually enable Android users to move their existing chats and media to iOS. There is, however, no official word on how soon it would be made available.

WhatsApp users on Android currently don't have a way to transfer their chats and media to an iPhone. Users can, however, transfer their content if they're switching between two Android or iPhone devices.