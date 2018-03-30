WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Inform Friends About Your New Number

WhatsApp is now making it easier to let you notify particular contacts about you having changed your phone number. This new WhatsApp feature is already rolling out to the latest Android beta version (2.18.97) of the app, and is expected to reach iPhone and Windows Phone versions soon. It extends the original Change Number feature that allowed users to migrate their account information, groups, and settings. WhatsApp recently added the option to transfer money via QR codes, while features such as Advanced GIF Search and Sticker Search are expected to roll out soon too.

As reported by folks at WABetaInfo, the new Change Number feature is rolling out through a server-side update to WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.97. We were able to spot the same at the time of filing the story on one of our Android devices. The new addition allows you to notify all contacts, contacts that you've chats with, or any particular contacts you wish, about your having switched from your old number to a new one.

To begin with the new Change Number feature, go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Change number. After that, tap the Next button from the top-right corner, enter your old and new phone numbers, tap the Next button again, and then enable the Notify my contacts option. This brings options, namely All contacts, Contacts I have chats with, and Custom.

Regardless of selecting any of the three options, all your groups you are part of will be notified. The feature also details the number of contacts who will be notified about your new number.

You can download the latest WhatsApp for Android beta by visiting Google Play. Its APK file is also available for sideloading on compatible devices via APK Mirror.

Folks at WABetaInfo also mention that the new feature is also heading to iPhone and Windows Phone. However, there aren't any details about when can we see the changes.