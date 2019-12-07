Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android, but Without Call Holding: Here Are the Details

WhatsApp Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android, but Without Call Holding: Here Are the Details

The WhatsApp update also marks the wider rollout of the new group privacy settings and fingerprint lock feature.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android, but Without Call Holding: Here Are the Details

WhatsApp’s call waiting feature is available on both stable and beta builds of the app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s call waiting feature differs from putting a call on hold
  • The update adds a new ‘End & Accept’ button to the call screen
  • WhatsApp also gets fingerprint lock and new group privacy settings

WhatsApp has begun the rollout of an update for its Android app that brings a highly useful feature – call waiting. As the name clearly suggests, this features alerts users when they receive a WhatsApp call when they are already in the middle of another WhatsApp call with someone else. Rather than automatically disconnecting the second incoming WhatsApp call, users will now get an alert and can choose to either decline it, or disconnect the ongoing WhatsApp call to accept the other one. However, it must be noted that this is not the same as putting a call on hold, since two users can't be on the same line simultaneously. The feature is now available for both Android, after being made available for the iPhone app late last month.

The latest WhatsApp update for both the beta as well as stable Android channels brings the call waiting feature. It is now available via the Google Play Store. The changelog also mentions the arrival of enhanced group privacy settings and the fingerprint unlock support for the app. We can confirm that the call waiting feature on WhatsApp is now available in version 2.19.352 of the stable Android app, as well as version 2.19.357 and version 2.19.358 of the beta app.

In case you haven't received the update yet, you can download the stable build from APKMirror here. To recall, in late November, WhatsApp v2.19.120 for iOS brought the call waiting feature alongside a redesigned Chat screen, as well as the ability to quickly send your messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode.

How WhatsApp call waiting works?

Prior to the update, when Android users received a WhatsApp call in midst of another WhatsApp call, the incoming call was automatically disconnected and they would see a missed call notification when the existing conversation ended. But following the update, users can choose to pick up the incoming call while talking with another person.

The incoming call UI in WhatsApp now shows a green ‘End & Accept' button alongside the ‘Decline' button. If you press the red ‘Decline' button, the incoming call will be cancelled and you can carry on with your ongoing call. However, if you tap on the ‘End & Accept' button, the ongoing call will be disconnected so that you can talk to the other person.

Unlike call holding on a regular call over a cellular network, WhatsApp won't allow you to put the second incoming call on hold and link with two people on the line simultaneously. You either choose to continue with the ongoing WhatsApp call, or disconnect it in order to accept the second incoming call.

In addition to call waiting, the new WhatsApp update also marks the wider rollout of the updated group privacy feature that allows users to decide who can add them to a WhatsApp call. You can check this out by following this path: Account > Privacy > Groups in the settings menu. The changelog of the new stable and beta WhatsApp updates also mentions the arrival of fingerprint lock feature for the app that was announced back in October. You can enable this feature by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Call Waiting, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

WhatsApp Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android, but Without Call Holding: Here Are the Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could've Exposed Data of Millions
  3. Redmi K30 Retail Package's Live Images Leaked, More Official Teasers Arrive
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  6. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  7. Realme XT 730G, Truly Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India on December 17
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch on December 12
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android, but Without Call Holding: Here Are the Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked
  3. Netflix Is Spending Rs. 3,000 Crores on Indian Content, CEO Reed Hastings Says
  4. Adobe Acquires Medium, the Oculus-Made VR 3D Sculpting Tool
  5. Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
  6. Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds
  7. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
  8. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  9. Elon Musk Wins Defamation Trial Over His 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
  10. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.