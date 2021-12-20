WhatsApp Business is reportedly receiving a new feature. The beta version of the instant messaging app for businesses will reportedly get a new shortcut for quickly replying to messages. The new Quick Replies shortcut is said to be available for select WhatsApp Business beta testers on Android and iOS. The Quick Replies feature has been present in WhatsApp business for a while and could be activated by pressing '/' on the keyboard and selecting a message from the list to send to a customer.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Business is receiving a new shortcut for the Quick Replies functionality. The new shortcut is said to be available in the chat share action menu. As mentioned earlier, the new shortcut is said to be available for beta testers on Android and iOS devices who have the latest version of the beta app.

The reason for the new shortcut is not known as of now but the features tracker speculates that it may have been added to let more WhatsApp Business users know about the Quick Replies feature. There is no information when the new shortcut will reach regular WhatsApp Business users.

The Quick Replies feature has been available for WhatsApp Business users for a very long time. Back in early 2019, the Quick Replies feature was extended to WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions. Quick Replies helps businesses to respond to commonly asked questions by sending predefined messages. Earlier, this functionality was activated by pressing '/' on their keyboard and selecting a predefined message to send to users.

Earlier this month, the instant messaging app from Meta was reportedly spotted testing a new in-app camera interface for the Android app. The new interface is said to get a changed position for the flash shortcut as well as a redesigned Switch Camera button. Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to let group admins delete specific messages for everyone in the group.