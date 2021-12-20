Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report

WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report

WhatsApp Business' Quick Replies feature helps answer commonly asked questions quickly.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 December 2021 10:53 IST
WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Business' new shortcut said to be available in the chat share action menu

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Business had the Quick Replies feature for a long time
  • The new shortcut is currently available for beta testers on Android, iOS
  • WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its camera interface

WhatsApp Business is reportedly receiving a new feature. The beta version of the instant messaging app for businesses will reportedly get a new shortcut for quickly replying to messages. The new Quick Replies shortcut is said to be available for select WhatsApp Business beta testers on Android and iOS. The Quick Replies feature has been present in WhatsApp business for a while and could be activated by pressing '/' on the keyboard and selecting a message from the list to send to a customer.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Business is receiving a new shortcut for the Quick Replies functionality. The new shortcut is said to be available in the chat share action menu. As mentioned earlier, the new shortcut is said to be available for beta testers on Android and iOS devices who have the latest version of the beta app.

The reason for the new shortcut is not known as of now but the features tracker speculates that it may have been added to let more WhatsApp Business users know about the Quick Replies feature. There is no information when the new shortcut will reach regular WhatsApp Business users.

The Quick Replies feature has been available for WhatsApp Business users for a very long time. Back in early 2019, the Quick Replies feature was extended to WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions. Quick Replies helps businesses to respond to commonly asked questions by sending predefined messages. Earlier, this functionality was activated by pressing '/' on their keyboard and selecting a predefined message to send to users.

Earlier this month, the instant messaging app from Meta was reportedly spotted testing a new in-app camera interface for the Android app. The new interface is said to get a changed position for the flash shortcut as well as a redesigned Switch Camera button. Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to let group admins delete specific messages for everyone in the group.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp Business Quick Replies, Quick Replies
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
  10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting New Shortcut for Quick Replies Feature: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  3. Facebook Pays RUB 17 Million in Fines to Russia Over Banned Content
  4. YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels
  5. Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share
  6. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
  8. Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion
  9. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com