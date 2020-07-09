Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More

WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More

WhatsApp Business got the cataloguing feature last year but now it allows users to share links with customers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2020 17:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More

WhatsApp Business is a free app on the Google Play store and App Store

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Business now adds QR codes to start chats
  • Businesses can share links to their catalogues on social media
  • WhatsApp Business gets new Open for Business sticker pack

WhatsApp Business is getting new features like QR codes to start chats, links to product catalogues, and 'open for business' stickers that businesses can use. WhatsApp Business is a tool for businesses to manage their presence on the messaging app, and is designed with features like Business Profiles, away messages and greeting messages, and verification. With the new features, WhatsApp hopes to make it easier for businesses to start chatting with prospective customers, and new stickers to show that the businesses are back in action. 

WhatsApp stated in a press release that as businesses across the world begin to re-open and expand online, they will need simpler ways for their customers to get in touch with them and also let people know about their business and catalogue. For this, WhatsApp Business has got three new features – using QR codes to start a chat, the ability to share links for catalogues, and a new sticker pack.

WhatsApp has also revealed that there are now over 50 million WhatsApp Business app users around the world, of which 15 million are Indian.

Start chatting with the help of QR codes

While chatting with a business on WhatsApp Business is still possible, users needed to add them to their phonebook and then start a chat. The company has rolled out QR codes for businesses to make the process a little less cumbersome. Customers will be able to scan a QR code that a business has on its storefront, receipt, or product packaging, and start chatting with a representative.

WhatsApp Business users on Android who want to use QR codes can do so by tapping on More options > Business Tools > Short link > View QR Code. iPhone users can tap on Settings > Business Tools > Short Link > QR Code.

Catalogue sharing improvements

WhatsApp Business users can also make use of the catalogue feature to show customers the products they offer. According to WhatsApp, this has been a very useful feature for the businesses it works with; but these were hard to share until now. With the new update, WhatsApp has improved sharing both catalogues and individual products through social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and others.

Businesses can simply copy the link and share it in any way they want, WhatsApp said.

Open for Business sticker pack

The Open for Business sticker pack includes more than 20 new animated designs to “help people and businesses stay connected, say thanks and get business done.” These stickers will be available to both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business users. The pack includes stickers for ‘out of stock', ‘sale', 'closing soon', ‘address please', free delivery', ‘back in stock', ‘closed', and several other designs.

Whatsapp business new features inline ffg

There are a variety of stickers for business owners to choose from

To access this sticker pack, tap Emoji icon > Stickers > Add, and you should see the pack. Tap on Download next to the pack and once done, it should show in your list of stickers.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LG Lists Smartphones Eligible for Custom Velvet UI
Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Becomes the First Black Actress to Play Lesbian Superhero

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Can Instagram Reels Fill a TikTok Shaped Hole in Our Hearts?
  3. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  4. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  5. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  6. OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  8. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  9. The Army Has Asked Personnel to Delete 89 Apps Including Facebook, Tiktok
  10. Lava Z61 Pro With 3,100mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India
  3. Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report
  4. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  5. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Becomes the First Black Actress to Play Lesbian Superhero
  6. LG Lists Smartphones Eligible for Custom Velvet UI
  7. Poco Gives Clarification on Poco M2 Pro Security Issues
  8. Samsung Phones May Not Come With a Charger in the Box Starting Next Year
  9. Unusual Gel-Like Substance Found on Far Side of Moon Finally Identified: Study
  10. OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com