WhatsApp Business Now Allows Users to Sync Details From Facebook Pages

WhatsApp Business is getting a new update to bring the sync feature and it is available to both Android and iOS users.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 May 2020 14:11 IST
WhatsApp Business was first launched in 2018

Highlights
  • Users can link Facebook Page by going to Settings
  • WhatsApp Business recently added Dark Mode
  • WhatsApp Business last year added product catalogue sharing feature

WhatsApp Business users can now link their account with the company's Facebook page to the account in order to directly sync relevant information. The feature is being rolled out for both Android and iOS devices and the update is also available to Indian users of the app. To recall, WhatsApp Business was launched in 2018 with the primary purpose - to bridge the communication gap between small businesses and their customers. The app was initially launched for Android devices and a year later, WhatsApp Business was available for iOS devices as well.

With the latest Facebook-link update, WhatsApp Business users will directly be able to sync details about their company from an existing Facebook page. The update will also allow businesses to run Facebook ads that click to WhatsApp, as pointed out in a report by Android Police.

To link their Facebook page and sync details, WhatsApp Business users can simply go to Settings > Linked Accounts. With the latest update, users can also choose more than one category for their business by navigating to Settings > Business Profile > Edit profile > Categories. WhatsApp Business users can search and choose labels that the customers will be able to see.

The report also adds that to use the features, users will need the latest versions of WhatsApp Business and Facebook. The Facebook-link feature was rolled out on the platform via the update version 2.20.67 (Android) and 2.20.51 (iOS), respectively.

In case the update is not available for your device just yet, you can download the latest versions of Facebook and WhatsApp Business (v2.20.67) through APK Mirror.

Recently, WhatsApp Business rolled out a feature that lets Android and iOS users to use Dark Mode on the platform. To recall, the app was first launched in 2018 for Android devices. The app came to iOS devices in 2019.

