WhatsApp Collections Feature Arrives for Business Users, New Control Bar in PiP Mode Spotted

WhatsApp is testing a new control bar that will allow users to pause and resume videos in picture-in-picture mode easily.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2021 12:41 IST
WhatsApp Collections feature can be found in the catalogue manager

Highlights
  • WhatsApp released Android beta 2.21.22.3 for testers
  • WhatsApp is testing a control bar for PiP videos
  • WhatsApp Business users are getting Collections

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a ‘Collections' feature for all WhatsApp Business users. This will enable businesses to organise their catalogue better and group items into categories. The new Collections feature is said to be rolling out to users around the world today. As mentioned, this feature is live only for Business accounts, and individual accounts will not see any changes in the app. Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing a new control bar that will allow users to pause and resume videos in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode easily.

The instant message app is said to be rolling out the new Collections tab for all Business users across the world. Users will be able to create ‘collections' to organise items in their catalogue. This option can be found by tapping on the three dots icon placed in the top-right corner of a Business account, and then going to Business Tools > Catalog > Add New Collection. WhatsApp Business users can pick a name of their choice for each collection.

Confirming the rollout, WhatsApp told TechCrunch, “We want to make WhatsApp the best way for people to shop for goods and services and for businesses to connect with their customers, which is why we are making it easier to see what a business offers on WhatsApp.”

whatsapp pip wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp gets new control bar for all PiP videos
Photo Credit: WaBetaInfo

In addition to the Collections feature, WhatsApp has also released Android beta 2.21.22.3 for testers. WABetaInfo says that the update brings a new control bar in picture-in-picture video. The tracker reports that the control bar will allow users to quickly pause/ resume a video or open/ close full-screen mode. A control bar is currently available on WhatsApp only for videos shared from select platforms, but WhatsApp is now reportedly enabling it to support all videos. To recall, picture-in-picture mode on WhatsApp is only supported for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, ShareChat, and Streamable content. For YouTube videos, WhatsApp offers two additional options in full-screen mode: “Watch Later” and “Share”.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Whatsapp Business, WhatsApp Business Collections
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
IBM Revenue Misses on Weakness in Legacy Infrastructure Unit

