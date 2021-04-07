Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients

WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients

WhatsApp says the ability to manage catalogues through its Web and desktop clients will bring an ease to businesses with big inventories.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 April 2021 17:23 IST
WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp now allows business users to create and manage their catalogues from bigger screens

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Web and desktop clients now allows management of catalogues
  • WhatsApp Business app users have been provided with hide item option
  • WhatsApp said there are over 8 million catalogues globally

WhatsApp has now enabled businesses to create and manage their catalogue from WhatsApp Web or desktop clients — adding to the same functionality that was available on mobile devices earlier. The instant messaging app owned by Facebook has also introduced the ability to let business users hide items from their catalogue that are unavailable and show those items again when they are back in stock. Both new changes are aimed to enhance the experience for businesses using WhatsApp as a source for reaching their customers.

As businesses often use computers to manage their inventory, WhatsApp has enabled them to create and manage their catalogue on the platform directly from its Web and desktop clients. “This will be extremely helpful for businesses with big inventories like a restaurant or clothing store so they can manage their catalog from a bigger screen,” the company said in a press note.

The latest addition for businesses is available to all WhatsApp Business app users.

WhatsApp introduced the ‘catalog' feature on its business app back in November 2019 to let businesses showcase and share their offerings easily on the platform. It claimed that people can at present browse more than 8 million business catalogues on WhatsApp, including one million in India alone.

Alongside the ability to manage catalogues through desktops, WhatsApp has brought the option to hide specific items from a catalogue and bring them again when they come back in stock or available to customers.

Businesses on the WhatsApp Business app can hide a catalogue item by going to Settings > Business tools > Catalog. The app will show all the items listed in the catalogue that can be hidden by tapping the more options (three dots) icon and then going to Hide > HIDE. Business users can also hide items in bulk by pressing and holding one of the items they want to hide until the green check mark appears and then tap the other items they wanted to hide.

Hidden items can be unhidden by going to the product detail page and selecting Unhide > UNHIDE after tapping the more options icon. Business users can also unhide items in bulk by selecting multiple items.

It is important to note that hidden items will still appearing in the catalogue manager with “hide icon” over the item image. A note will also appear to indicate that the item is hidden once you open the product detail page.

WhatsApp said it received requests from businesses about bringing an easy way to let customers know what's currently available so they don't get orders for items that are unavailable or out of stock. That eventually resulted in the arrival of hide and unhide options.

The options to hide and unhide items in catalogues has started rolling out to businesses globally starting today.

In December, WhatsApp brought an Add to Cart button to let customers pick specific items from business catalogues offered on the messaging app. It also added a shopping button in November to offer businesses the ability to show off what they have to sell through the app.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp Business Catalogue, WhatsApp Catalogue, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Chrome for iOS First Update in Four Months Brings Bugs Fixes: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Permanently Bans Over 1.6 Million Players: Here’s Why
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  5. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  6. Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?
  7. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  8. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021
  9. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  10. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital Owing to COVID-19, Regular Physical Event Scheduled for 2022
  2. Oppo A35 Price, Specifications, and Images Surface Online via China Telecom Listing
  3. iOS 14 Running on Over 90 Percent of All iPhones Ahead of WWDC and iOS 15: Report
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients
  5. Google Chrome for iOS First Update in Four Months Brings Bugs Fixes: Report
  6. MyTeam11 Claims It Saw Over 3x More Players During IPL 2020, Gears Up for IPL 2021
  7. Flipkart Said to Aim for IPO in Fourth Quarter of 2021
  8. OnePlus 9R Could Launch in China Soon, Tipped to Be Cheaper Than Indian Variant
  9. Samsung Launches a Fundus Camera That Uses Older Galaxy Smartphones to Diagnose Eye Diseases
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Receiving April 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com