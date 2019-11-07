WhatsApp Business app is getting a feature called 'Catalog'. As its name suggests, the new feature is designed to help small businesses showcase and share their offerings through a distinct catalogue of products. This comes as an upgrade as businesses so far could only share product photos and information with customers one at a time using the WhatsApp Business app. WhatsApp says that for each item in the catalogue, a business can add information such as price, description, and product code. Businesses can access the Catalog feature directly from the "Business settings" section of the WhatsApp Business app.

Once a business has created a catalogue using the new feature, it can be shared as a part of business profile or in a chat while conversing with a customer through the WhatsApp Business app.

Businesses can create their catalogues by visiting the Settings menu on their WhatsApp Business app and then going to Business settings > Catalog. There are options to add multiple images, product or service name, price, description, link, and product or service code. These options are visible on the Catalog page. Moreover, businesses have the option to showcase different types of products and services that they offer on a single page.

To enable easy sharing of already created catalogues, WhatsApp has provided a Catalog button in the sharing menu. How to get started with the feature has been detailed in a video.

WhatsApp is initially rolling out the Catalog feature for businesses using the latest WhatsApp Business app on both Android and iPhone in India, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and the US. However, it is also set to reach businesses all across the globe in the coming future.