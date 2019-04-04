Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Now Rolling Out Globally, Starting With India and 6 Other Markets

WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Now Rolling Out Globally, Starting With India and 6 Other Markets

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Now Rolling Out Globally, Starting With India and 6 Other Markets

WhatsApp Business app is being used by over 5 million businesses around the world

Highlights

WhatsApp Business will be free to download from the App Store

It is also available in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, UK, and US

WhatsApp Business app was launched for Android in January 2018

WhatsApp Business app is finally available for iPhone users in India. The app, which started popping up on App Store in select markets last month, is now officially available in a total of seven countries, namely India, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the US. The Android version of app has been available in the Google Play Store for over a year now. WhatsApp Business app is targeted at small businesses looking for a quick and efficient way to connect with their customers.

According to the company, the WhatsApp Business for iOS can now be downloaded for free from App Store and will start rolling out in other markets over the coming weeks. WhatsApp Business for iPhone first started rolling out in March this year, and was spotted in countries like Mexico and Brazil.

To recall, WhatsApp Business app was originally launched for Android in January 2018. The app allows the businesses to create a business profiles with information like email, store address, and website. It also includes various messaging tools to make it easier for the businesses to contact their customers. Some of these tools are quick replies, greeting messages, and away messages. Additionally, the likes of regular WhatsApp Messenger, the Business app also works with WhatsApp for Web version. Further the Web version also supports all the messaging tools.

In just over one year of its availability, WhatsApp Business has gained decent amount of traction among the businesses. According to the company, over 5 million businesses around the world are currently using the service to reach their customers.

“Whether it's an online sweet shop in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil that closes 60 percent of its sales via WhatsApp Business or a cinnamon roll company in Tijuana, Mexico that credits WhatsApp Business for allowing it to open a second location, small business owners all over the world are using the app to grow,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. “We're excited to bring the WhatsApp Business app to even more small businesses and hear new stories about how it's helping them succeed.”

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Business, iPhone, Apple, App Store, India, WhatsApp
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Budget Bluetooth Headphones in India
Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription: All You Need to Know
Pricee
WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Now Rolling Out Globally, Starting With India and 6 Other Markets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Pro 2 Flagship With Snapdragon 855, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked
  2. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  3. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  4. Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped
  5. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  8. WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Starts Rolling Out Globally
  9. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
  10. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.