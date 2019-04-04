WhatsApp Business app is finally available for iPhone users in India. The app, which started popping up on App Store in select markets last month, is now officially available in a total of seven countries, namely India, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the US. The Android version of app has been available in the Google Play Store for over a year now. WhatsApp Business app is targeted at small businesses looking for a quick and efficient way to connect with their customers.

According to the company, the WhatsApp Business for iOS can now be downloaded for free from App Store and will start rolling out in other markets over the coming weeks. WhatsApp Business for iPhone first started rolling out in March this year, and was spotted in countries like Mexico and Brazil.

To recall, WhatsApp Business app was originally launched for Android in January 2018. The app allows the businesses to create a business profiles with information like email, store address, and website. It also includes various messaging tools to make it easier for the businesses to contact their customers. Some of these tools are quick replies, greeting messages, and away messages. Additionally, the likes of regular WhatsApp Messenger, the Business app also works with WhatsApp for Web version. Further the Web version also supports all the messaging tools.

In just over one year of its availability, WhatsApp Business has gained decent amount of traction among the businesses. According to the company, over 5 million businesses around the world are currently using the service to reach their customers.

“Whether it's an online sweet shop in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil that closes 60 percent of its sales via WhatsApp Business or a cinnamon roll company in Tijuana, Mexico that credits WhatsApp Business for allowing it to open a second location, small business owners all over the world are using the app to grow,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. “We're excited to bring the WhatsApp Business app to even more small businesses and hear new stories about how it's helping them succeed.”

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.