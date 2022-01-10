Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching

WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching

WhatsApp Business users can also combine different conditions including searching for chats where their contacts have sent a photo or video.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 January 2022 18:18 IST
WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is said to be testing the new search experience for both Android and iOS users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Business is testing preset search filters
  • Users may also get filters to quickly look at their nearby businesses
  • WhatsApp community admins may get dedicated access to share messages

WhatsApp Business is testing an update that allows users to filter their searches and easily find messages that are sent by people in their contacts list and others. The advanced search filters would also help businesses look at all unread messages on the app in one go. In addition to the new business-focussed change, WhatsApp is found to be creating a group when you would create a community. This group may allow community administrators to share messages with their communities.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta version of WhatsApp Business for both Android and iOS that brings three distinct search filters, namely Contacts, Non-contacts, and Unread.

whatsapp business search filters image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing three distinct search filters for business users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

These filters will help WhatsApp Business users to quickly look at messages they have received from their contacts, unknown numbers, or unread messages in one go. Users can also combine different conditions including searching for the chats where their contacts have sent a photo or video.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to give a Idea about the update. The screenshot has been taken from WhatsApp Business for Android. The source, however, said that the same feature has also been rolled out for beta testers on WhatsApp Business for iOS.

Similar to enhanced search for WhatsApp Business users, WhatsApp was recently spotted testing the ability to let regular users filter out their nearby business searches with filters including restaurant, grocery store, apparel, and clothing.

Additionally, WABetaInfo has found that WhatsApp could create a group when users create a community. It is speculated to allow community admins to send messages to all groups linked to their community. The particular group may also have read-only access for everyone except group admins.

whatsapp community group update image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is found to create a group for admins to share their messages within communities
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Last month, WhatsApp was seen working on a feature to link groups to a community. That change appeared for both iOS and Android users, though it has not yet been provided publicly. WhatsApp has, in fact, not yet confirmed when exactly we could see communities on its platform.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Communities, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G First Impressions: Can it Take Charge?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch, Sale, and Pre-Order Dates Have Been Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  2. Jio Users Can Now Set Standing Instructions for Prepaid Recharge via UPI Auto-Debit
  3. PayPal Confirms It's Working on Its Own Stablecoin After Developer Finds Code in iOS App: Report
  4. GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
  6. WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
  7. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Crypto Crackdown Picks Pace in Kosovo, Cops Confiscate Over 300 Mining Machines Amid Power Crisis
  10. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com