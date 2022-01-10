WhatsApp Business is testing an update that allows users to filter their searches and easily find messages that are sent by people in their contacts list and others. The advanced search filters would also help businesses look at all unread messages on the app in one go. In addition to the new business-focussed change, WhatsApp is found to be creating a group when you would create a community. This group may allow community administrators to share messages with their communities.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta version of WhatsApp Business for both Android and iOS that brings three distinct search filters, namely Contacts, Non-contacts, and Unread.

WhatsApp is testing three distinct search filters for business users

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

These filters will help WhatsApp Business users to quickly look at messages they have received from their contacts, unknown numbers, or unread messages in one go. Users can also combine different conditions including searching for the chats where their contacts have sent a photo or video.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to give a Idea about the update. The screenshot has been taken from WhatsApp Business for Android. The source, however, said that the same feature has also been rolled out for beta testers on WhatsApp Business for iOS.

Similar to enhanced search for WhatsApp Business users, WhatsApp was recently spotted testing the ability to let regular users filter out their nearby business searches with filters including restaurant, grocery store, apparel, and clothing.

Additionally, WABetaInfo has found that WhatsApp could create a group when users create a community. It is speculated to allow community admins to send messages to all groups linked to their community. The particular group may also have read-only access for everyone except group admins.

WhatsApp is found to create a group for admins to share their messages within communities

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Last month, WhatsApp was seen working on a feature to link groups to a community. That change appeared for both iOS and Android users, though it has not yet been provided publicly. WhatsApp has, in fact, not yet confirmed when exactly we could see communities on its platform.