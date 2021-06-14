Technology News
  • WhatsApp Brings Back Green Colour for Notifications for Beta Users: Report

WhatsApp Brings Back Green Colour for Notifications for Beta Users: Report

WhatsApp beta version 2.21.12.12 reportedly introduced a blue colour for notifications on Android.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 June 2021 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp tests new features on beta version before bringing to stable version

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta users complained about the blue colour
  • It was reportedly not showing correctly in notifications
  • WhatsApp will likely not bring the blue colour to stable verison

WhatsApp has reportedly restored green colour notifications for its Android beta app. WhatsApp started testing a dark blue colour for its notifications with the 2.21.12.12 beta update but it looks like that didn't sit well with the beta users. The colour can be seen in the WhatsApp notifications for app name, reply, and mark as read buttons. Now that the Facebook-owned instant messaging service has decided to revert to its original colour scheme, the blue colour will likely not come to the stable release.

As per the latest report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging service was testing blue colour for its notifications on Android. With this implementation, the WhatsApp app name, ‘reply', and ‘mark as read' options in the notification shade for Android users who are using the beta version of the app was changed to dark blue instead of green. Now, according to the report, the colour has been reverted to green due to feedback from the users.

WABetaInfo says users of the beta version complained that the new colour wasn't properly visible in notifications because of its contrast. Now that WhatsApp has decided to go back to the original green colour, it doesn't look like the blue colour for notifications will be making its way to the stable release. Typically, WhatsApp tests new features in the beta version of the app and then depending on response and functionality, brings them to the stable version.

Recently, WhatsApp added voice call feature for Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based feature phones. It works on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology and required an active mobile data or Wi-Fi connection. Last week, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing Flash Call feature that lets users log into their accounts quickly. Instead of the six-digit code, WhatsApp will reportedly make a flash call to the user for the purpose of verification.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp notifications, Facebook
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jeff Bezos' Company Auctions Seat On Its First Crewed Space Mission For $28 Million

