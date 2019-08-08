Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops

WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops

The feature is said to be available for videos that are of less than seven seconds.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops

WhatsApp would enable users to create video loops through the new feature

Highlights
  • Boomerang feature is said to be available through the Video Type panel
  • WhatsApp users would be able to share video loops through a Status update
  • Instagram brought a dedicated Boomerang app in 2015

WhatsApp has been spotted developing a Boomerang feature that would allow users to create looping videos. The feature is currently in a development stage and will be initially available for iPhone users, according to a report. However, it is said to also reach Android users soon after its debut on iOS. WhatsApp sister concern Instagram originally brought a Boomerang app particularly for its users to let them easily create one-second video loops. The Boomerang app was designed to counter Twitter's Vine that offered six-second video loops segments.

Feature tracker for WhatsApp, WABetaInfo has reported the development of the Boomerang feature. WhatsApp users are said to receive the new feature through the Video Type panel, which currently provides the ability to convert a video file into GIF.

The feature would be available for videos that are less than seven seconds, the source said. Further, the video loops created through the new development could be shared with WhatsApp contacts through a message or uploaded as a Status update.

whatsapp boomerang feature screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iPhone has been spotted with the Boomerang feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Initially, the Boomerang feature is said to be available to WhatsApp for iPhone. Android users would also get the new Boomerang video feature at a later stage, though.

Instagram, the sibling of WhatsApp and one of the major subsidiaries of Facebook, brought the dedicated Boomerang app back in October 2015. The company also added a Boomerang feature to Instagram Stories in late 2016.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out its 'Frequently Forwarded' messages label for both Android and iPhone users in India. The label was originally piloted last year with the ability to let users know if they've received a message that has been forwarded over five times.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Boomerang, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple Drops to Fourth in Global Smartphone Shipments, Samsung and Huawei Continue to Lead: IHS Markit
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  8. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  9. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  10. Realme 64-Megapixel Phone Shown Off in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops
  2. Apple Drops to Fourth in Global Smartphone Shipments, Samsung and Huawei Continue to Lead: IHS Markit
  3. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 2,599
  4. Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20
  5. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet
  6. Instagram Bans US Firm Hyp3r for Improper Data Collection
  7. Angry Birds Maker Rovio's Profit Hit by Hatch Expansion
  8. Apple Under Investigation for Unfair Competition in China Over Kaspersky Lab Complaint
  9. Mi TV Jio Cinema App Integration Announced by Xiaomi, TCL Makes Similar Announcement for Its Smart TVs
  10. Android Q Beta 6 Released, Final Version ‘Just a Few Weeks Away’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.