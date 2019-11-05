Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones

WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones

There is still no sign of a full-fledged dark mode in the WhatsApp app for Android.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones

The latest WhatsApp beta update is now available to download via the Google Play Store

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s latest beta update has the build number 2.19.315
  • The update brings a tonne of new emojis, but no new features
  • It also brings minor aesthetic tweaks for three older emojis

WhatsApp has received a new software update that is now available to all users via the Google Play beta programme channel. The latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android brings a tonne of new emojis, and also changes a few of the existing ones. However, some of the highly anticipated features such as dark mode and the ability to natively play Netflix trailer videos that were recently spotted testing are yet to arrive on the app's public beta or stable versions. The new splash screen with a dark theme is still there in the latest beta build of WhatsApp for Android.

The rollout of WhatsApp's latest beta update, which carries the build number 2.19.315, was first spotted by WABetaInfo. We can confirm that the aforementioned update is now available for users who have enlisted in the WhatsApp beta testing program for the app's Android client. As for features, well, the update doesn't bring any. And an APK teardown is also yet to be done that could reveal hints of any new features that are in the pipeline. If you are unable to join Google Play's beta testing programme for WhatsApp, you can sideload the latest version via APK Mirror.

As mentioned above, the latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android only brings new emojis and tweaks a few existing ones. The new emojis include more couple emoji variations, colour blocks, yawning face, and a single individual in various postures. Talking about the emoji design changes, WABetaInfo notes that the update does minor aesthetic tweaks to three existing emojis. WABetaInfo also mentions that the update also brings support for the latest Unicode standard. But that's about it as far as changes brought by the new WhatsApp beta update are concerned.

There is still no sign of a full-fledged dark theme or night mode on the WhatsApp app for Android, however, the dark splash screen is still there, and so is the fingerprint lock feature. WhatsApp for iOS was recently spotted testing two different configurations of the dark theme, and screenshots depicting support for native Netflix trailer video playback were also spotted. But there is no word when the aforementioned changes will arrive via a stable update or the public beta channel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Beta for Android
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Microsoft Office All-in-One App Launched for Android, iOS; Features Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a Single Place
Dropbox Transfer Rolls Out for All Users, Allows Professional Users to Share 100GB Files Easily
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  2. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  4. How TikTok Rose to Global Video Stardom
  5. Adobe's Next-Generation Apps Promise to Make Collaboration Simpler
  6. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  7. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  9. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Posts Q3 Loss, Says Will be Profitable by the End of 2021
  2. Dropbox Transfer Rolls Out for All Users, Allows Professional Users to Share 100GB Files Easily
  3. WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones
  4. Microsoft Office All-in-One App Launched for Android, iOS; Features Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a Single Place
  5. 1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 10,999
  6. Samsung Says to Shut Down US CPU Research Division
  7. Google News App Gets Updated to Bring Bilingual Support
  8. Apple Partners Valve to Develop Its AR Headset: Report
  9. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Start Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report
  10. Fantastic Beasts 3 to Be Set in Brazil, Filming Begins in Spring 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.