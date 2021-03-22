Technology News
  WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature, Multi Device Support Spotted on iOS

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature, Multi-Device Support Spotted on iOS

WhatsApp is working on bringing three audio playback speed levels — 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 March 2021 12:12 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature, Multi-Device Support Spotted on iOS

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on publicly testing multi-device support for Android and iOS users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may enable public testing of multi-device support
  • WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.60.11 has been released
  • WhatsApp may introduce three different playback speeds

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new voice messages playback speed feature to enable users to fast-forward long audio messages. The company is working on bringing three speed levels — 1x, 1.5x, and 2x. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on public testing of multi-device support for iOS users. WhatsApp Web Beta screenshots have surfaced online that show that users could soon use the Web application without having to keep their phones connected to the Internet. Both these features were spotted on Android earlier and now they are reported to be under development in iOS as well.

WABetaInfo has shared screenshots of two features that are said to be under development in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.60.11 — voice messages playback speed and WhatsApp Web Beta. This feature was spotted to be under development on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.1.1 and it's now been reported on iOS beta version 2.21.60.11.

The WhatsApp features tracker has also spotted WhatsApp working on the WhatsApp Web Beta programme for iOS users. This was spotted for Android users in January and it is now under development on iOS beta version as well. This will be made available in the future to allow users to publicly test multi-device support, i.e., the ability to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phones connected to the Internet. WABetaInfo reports that this is a part of the multi-device functionalities that will be later made available for other mobile devices. If you choose to join the beta programm, you can link up to four desktop devices at once. This includes Facebook's Portal service as well.

The report says that some features might not be immediately supported, like the deletion of messages, and that missing features will be eventually added during the beta program. Some of the features like calling may be supported only if the recipient is also using the most recent version of WhatsApp. The beta programme will be compatible with WhatsApp Business app as well. But there is no clarity on when these two features will be available in public beta. Even if you're on the latest iOS beta version, you may not see these features as these are still under development.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Web Beta, Voice Messages Playback
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter to Appoint Representative to Comply With New Social Media Regulations in Turkey

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature, Multi-Device Support Spotted on iOS
