WhatsApp for Android Now Gives You 4,096 Seconds to Delete a Message for Everyone

 
, 03 March 2018
WhatsApp for Android Now Gives You 4,096 Seconds to Delete a Message for Everyone

Highlights

  • Delete for Everyeone was introduced in November last year
  • Currently, users have a 7-minute window to delete messages
  • Now, the Android beta gives users 4,096 seconds to delete a message

WhatsApp's long-requested and only recently introduced Delete for Everyone feature looks set to get an update. The most recent WhatsApp beta (v2.18.69) for Android now gives users up to 4,096 seconds (68 minutes and 16 seconds) to delete a message for everyone in a chat. Currently, in stable builds, the window a user has to delete a message for everyone is 420 seconds (or 7 minutes). Depending on how well it's received, this extension can be expected to make its way to the stable build soon. It is also reportedly making its way to the iPhone app soon.

The change was first spotted by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp update tracking site. The site notes that v2.18.68 WhatsApp beta version for Android includes an update to the Stickers feature that disabled by default - a slight modification of its icon. Since the news was reported on Friday, WhatsApp has released two more beta versions for Android (v2.18.70 and v.2.18.71), and WABetaInfo has spotted new disabled-by-default features like Locked Recording (locking the voice message record button into place when recording), and sticker pack size display.

Another feature WhatsApp was recently spotted in testing, but once again disabled by default, shows whether a message has been forwarded. The Forwarded Message label shows up on top of message if it has been forwarded from another, or same chat. The move if nothing classifies forwards, and could be amongst the first steps to combat spam and fake news. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta (v2.18.67) for Android. The same version also brought Stickers to Android - but can't be used.

WhatsApp for Android Now Gives You 4,096 Seconds to Delete a Message for Everyone
 
 

