WhatsApp for Android Gets Adaptive Launcher Icon Support

 
, 08 March 2018
Photo Credit: Android Police

Highlights

  • Users can choose between five different icon shapes for WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp beta users need to download the latest version from Play Store
  • Users need to use an Android launcher that supports adaptive icons

WhatsApp has been making a few changes with its beta releases on Android. The latest beta update (version 2.18.74) for Android smartphones appears contains a minor but very visible change - the introduction of adaptive launcher icon support. While the icon design of the messaging app has not changed, WhatsApp for Android beta users can now change the shape of icons to appear similar to other apps on their smartphones.

In the latest WhatsApp beta update, users will see automatic adjustment between five different shapes - circle, square, rounded square, squircle, and teardrop - according to the rest of the icons, ensuring a coherent appearance. The change was first spotted by Android Police. The report noted, "The icon is the same, except it's now encased in a mask that takes different shapes depending on what you set your adaptive icons to." When we checked the feature on the latest WhatsApp beta version, and it worked fine.

In order to use the new feature right now, you need to enrol your Android smartphone with WhatsApp beta. If you are already a WhatsApp beta user, you should have the latest version of the app already. Otherwise, you will have to wait for the official app to receive the new functionality. Also, to be noted, that user will have to get an Android launcher that supports adaptive icons in order to use the new feature.

WhatsApp recently added a new feature on where it gives users up to 4,096 seconds (68 minutes and 16 seconds) to delete a message for everyone in a chat. This feature was introduced in the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.69. Additionally, WhatsApp also released two more beta versions for Android (v2.18.70 and v.2.18.71), with disabled-by-default features like Locked Recording (locking the voice message record button into place when recording), and sticker pack size display.

Google Pixel 2
