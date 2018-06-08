Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp for Android Starts Labelling Forwarded Messages

 
, 08 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp for Android Starts Labelling Forwarded Messages

Highlights

  • WhatsApp for Android has added a 'Forwarded' label
  • The feature is available on the latest WhatsApp beta version
  • There isn't any option to disable the label

WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta version (2.18.179) that starts labelling messages that you forward to your contacts. There is specifically a 'Forwarded' label that will be added to all your forwarded messages. This helps to create a distinction between the forwarded messages and original messages. The label will be added to the forwarded message on both the recipient's and sender's. The latest change emerges days after a Media visibility feature launched in beta to let Android users hide or show the WhatsApp media content from their gallery. That feature was accompanied by a new Contacts shortcut that made it easy for WhatsApp beta users to add a new contact.

To see the newly added 'Forwarded' label, you just need to select and forward one of the messages available within another WhatsApp chat. The label will appear right on top of the forwarded message. Notably, there isn't any option to disable the label. This means that you won't be able to remove the label from the messages you forward to your contacts.whatsapp forwarded message label spam WhatsApp for Android

The move may help make dent in the circulation of forwarded messages and spam, apart from helping better identify forwarded messages. The label on forwarded messages was spotted first in February as a 'Forwarded Message'.

As the Forwarded label is initially available for beta testing, you can experience its presence by downloading the WhatsApp beta version on your Android device. It is available through the Google Play beta programme or in an APK file form via APK Mirror.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android
Apple Watch Gets Partial Alexa Support With 'Voice in a Can' App
Moto G6
WhatsApp for Android Starts Labelling Forwarded Messages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  2. WhatsApp for Android Now Labels Forwarded Messages
  3. MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  4. Redmi 6 Teaser Claims Lag-Free Performance in Long-Term Usage
  5. Samsung Unveils 'Affordable' Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) Phones
  6. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1
  8. Moto Z3 Play With One Button Nav Bar, 18:9 AMOLED Screen Launched
  9. Aadhaar Update History Feature Now Available to Download
  10. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.