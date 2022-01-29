Technology News
  WhatsApp Beta for Android Crashing for Some Users, Bug Fixed Through an Update: Report

WhatsApp Beta for Android Crashing for Some Users, Bug Fixed Through an Update: Report

WhatsApp beta for Android reportedly kept crashing while users tried opening the app or while sending media.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 January 2022 16:29 IST
WhatsApp Beta for Android Crashing for Some Users, Bug Fixed Through an Update: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp beta for Android crashed on 2.22.4.6 and 2.22.47 beta builds

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.4.8 said to bring the fix
  • The reason for the app crashing for users is still unknown
  • WhatsApp beta users are recommended to take backup before updating

WhatsApp beta for Android was reportedly crashing for users on two builds. The instant messaging app from Meta has released a fix for the bug that caused it to crash, as per another report. Users of WhatsApp faced an unknown error when opening the app or while sending media. The new build does not provide the reason for the crash and only carries the fix. However, there is also a guide for how users can revert to an older version of WhatsApp beta without losing their chat data.

A report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker, Meta's instant messaging service was crashing for some beta testers. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.4.6 and 2.22.4.7 reportedly faced an unknown error that caused them to crash when users tried opening the app or while trying to send media.

Another report by WABetaInfo mentions that WhatsApp has released a fix for the bug that caused its beta testing app on Android to crash. The fix is bundled with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.4.8. The report did not mention the reason for the app crashing on some users' Android smartphones.

The WhatsApp features tracker recommends users to back up their data on Google Drive before updating to a new beta build. This way, if the beta app has a bug that causes it to crash, users can prevent their data from being lost. One of the remedies — before the app gets a bug fix — is to revert to an older build.

WABetaInfo also has a guide for users to downgrade to an older version without losing their data and without re-installing an older version. The guide mentions that while it is easier for iOS users to revert to an older version without reinstalling the app, Android users will still have to download the older version through a third-party app downloading website.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
