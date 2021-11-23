Technology News
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Playback Speed Feature for Audio Messages, Spotted Beta-Testing on iOS

WhatsApp recently introduced the Playback Speed Feature for Voice Notes.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 November 2021 13:02 IST
WhatsApp's playback speed feature for audio messages spotted on iOS, speculated to come to Android soon

Highlights
  • WhatsApp will reportedly let audio messages be sped up to 2x
  • Audio messages are essentially forwarded voice notes
  • WhatsApp recently introduced two new safety methods

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a feature that will speed up audio messages while they are being played back. This will work similar to the way voice notes can be sped up to 1.5x or 2x while they are played back. An audio message is essentially a forwarded voice note or any other audio that the sender has not recorded when it was sent. While the feature was spotted testing on iOS devices, it is speculated that Android devices may get the feature soon.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has spotted that the Meta-owned instant messaging service is working on a feature that will let users increase the playback speeds for all audio messages and not just voice notes. As mentioned, this feature was spotted on the iOS version of the app and is speculated to reach Android devices as well.

The features tracker did not provide any information on when this feature will roll out to users of the stable version, as it is still in beta testing. WABetaInfo mentions that users will get to increase the playback speed of any audio up to 2x, similar to the playback speed feature available for voice notes. As mentioned earlier, an audio message is essentially a forwarded voice note or any other audio that the sender did not record while it was sent.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp introduced two new methods of securing an account on its platform. These new safety methods include flash calls and message level reporting. The former will let users register their account through an automated call in addition to a text message. The flash call method is currently available for Android users only. Through message level reporting, users can report accounts by flagging a specific message. This can be done by simply long pressing a particular message to either report or block a user.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
