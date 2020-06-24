Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone

The new animated stickers were found in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 June 2020 12:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone

Photo Credit: Android Police

WhatsApp animated stickers support is enabled in new beta versions

Highlights
  • Few users are able to view, send, and share animated stickers
  • WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android reportedly enables the feature
  • Animated stickers packs are also reportedly available for download

WhatsApp is testing animated stickers in the beta versions of its app for Android and iPhone. The feature is reportedly available via WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone. The instant messaging app has been reported to be working on animated stickers for a while now; however, details of full rollout are still not known. WhatsApp started supporting stickers in 2019, but it is yet to offer animated stickers beyond testing. The app includes its own default sticker packs, and also allows users to download third-party ones.

The new animated stickers support was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone. Users will need to be on these beta versions to be able to test the animated stickers feature. The tracker notes that this feature works on WhatsApp Business as well, and it is only rolling out for specific users on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo details that the animated stickers feature can be divided into three parts. With the latest beta update, few users may be able to view stickers, and this in turn activates the ability to send, star and forward animated stickers as well. However, the other parts of the feature – being able to import animated stickers from third party stores and ability to download animated stickers from WhatsApp store – are still missing. So, until all three parts are rolled out to beta users, the feature is not complete.

ezgifcom resize WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Android Police

Android Police reports that they are able to download default sticker packs from WhatsApp as well. They could see five sticker packs - Playful Piyomaru, Rico's Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums, and Bright Days. The report reiterates that the sticker packs are not seen unless someone sends a sticker from each pack. Third-party animated sticker packs aren't supported on WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android.

The report details that stickers in chats only animate once and the user will need to scroll up or down to trigger them again. However, the animated stickers loop indefinitely in the WhatsApp picker. WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android can be downloaded via APK Mirror or if you are on WhatsApp beta channel via Google Play store, you will get it automatically.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, Animated Stickers
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Shaadi.com Removes Controversial Skin Colour Search Filter After Criticism

Related Stories

WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  4. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon
  5. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Unveiled
  6. Google Search Now Lets You Easily Find What to Watch Today
  7. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  8. Acer Predator Lineup, Nitro 7 Laptops Updated With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
  9. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
#Latest Stories
  1. What to Watch: Google Search Makes It Easier to Find New TV Shows, Movies in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Phone With Dimensity 1000+ SoC Tipped to Launch in July, Mi 10 Pro Plus Launch Rumoured for August
  4. Flipkart Now Supports Kannada, Tamil, Telugu Languages to Reach New Customers
  5. Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month
  6. Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps
  7. Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Price in India Increased, Now Retail Starting at Rs. 8,999
  8. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards
  9. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon With Extended Warranty Offer
  10. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com