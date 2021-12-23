WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add animation to all the heart emojis of various colours for Android and iOS. This could be linked to the message reaction feature that the platform is said to be working on. The feature has been already added to WhatsApp Web/ Desktop via a stable update. The news comes a few days after the Meta-owned instant messaging app was reported to be working on two new visual indicators on its Call and Status screen on the iOS version in order to inform users about end-to-end encryption.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, developers are working to bring animation to all heart emojis on the app. Currently, the Red heart emoji has a beating animation on all platforms. With the latest development, it seems that all the available coloured heart emojis will get the beating animation.

While WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the heart animation on WhatsApp for iOS, it says that WhatsApp is also planning to release the same feature on WhatsApp for Android. It is currently under development and will be released in a future update for beta testers, WABetaInfo said.

The feature could be a part of the message reactions feature which was spotted earlier. WhatsApp is rumoured to allow users to react to a specific message in a chat with specific emojis. There is also a reaction info tab to show who reacted to a message. Message reactions are reported to be rolled out to individual chat threads and group chat threads.

Recently, a report by WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp is working on two new visual indicators in Call and Status to inform users about end-to-end encryption. The feature was spotted on the iOS version of WhatsApp, and there is no clarity on whether it will be rolled out to Android users or not. The motive of this feature is to inform the users that apart from messages, their personal calls and status are also protected with end-to-end encryption.