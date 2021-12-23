Technology News
  WhatsApp Working on Animated Heart Emojis for Android, iOS: Report

WhatsApp Working on Animated Heart Emojis for Android, iOS: Report

All heart emojis on WhatsApp are expected to get beating animation.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2021 13:05 IST
Beating animation for all heart emojis is available on WhatsApp for Web

Highlights
  • Beating animation is available for Red heart only for mobile users
  • The feature was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS
  • It could be linked to Message Reaction feature

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add animation to all the heart emojis of various colours for Android and iOS. This could be linked to the message reaction feature that the platform is said to be working on. The feature has been already added to WhatsApp Web/ Desktop via a stable update. The news comes a few days after the Meta-owned instant messaging app was reported to be working on two new visual indicators on its Call and Status screen on the iOS version in order to inform users about end-to-end encryption.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, developers are working to bring animation to all heart emojis on the app. Currently, the Red heart emoji has a beating animation on all platforms. With the latest development, it seems that all the available coloured heart emojis will get the beating animation.

While WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the heart animation on WhatsApp for iOS, it says that WhatsApp is also planning to release the same feature on WhatsApp for Android. It is currently under development and will be released in a future update for beta testers, WABetaInfo said.

The feature could be a part of the message reactions feature which was spotted earlier. WhatsApp is rumoured to allow users to react to a specific message in a chat with specific emojis. There is also a reaction info tab to show who reacted to a message. Message reactions are reported to be rolled out to individual chat threads and group chat threads.

Recently, a report by WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp is working on two new visual indicators in Call and Status to inform users about end-to-end encryption. The feature was spotted on the iOS version of WhatsApp, and there is no clarity on whether it will be rolled out to Android users or not. The motive of this feature is to inform the users that apart from messages, their personal calls and status are also protected with end-to-end encryption.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Heart Emoji, WhatsApp Beating Heart Emoji, WhatsApp Heart Emoji Animation, WhatsApp
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, More
